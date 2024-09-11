September 11, 2024
Hope Cancer Wellness Center to host crystal bowl sound session Sept. 19 in Dixon

DIXON — The Hope Cancer Wellness Center will host a crystal bowl sound session from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19.

Admission to the session is free.

Attendees can listen to crystal bowl vibrations to reduce stress, promote relaxation, and bring harmony to the spirit, mind, and body. The session will be led by Margaret De La Fuente.

Registration is required to attend. The registration is due Monday, Sept. 16. To register, visit givelively.org/event or call 815-288-4673.

The Hope Cancer Wellness Center is located at 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon.

