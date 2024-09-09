Sauk Valley Senior Showcase is Oct. 1 at Northland Mall

The Sauk Valley Senior Showcase, pictured here in 2023, will be Oct. 1 at Northland Mall in Sterling. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — Sauk Valley Media, CGH Medical Center, KSB Hospital and Gaffey Home Nursing & Hospice have announced the 2024 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase, an exhibit for seniors and caregivers, will be Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The event will be held at Northland Mall in Sterling and is the premier event for those “50 and Better.” Exhibitors have the opportunity to meet face to face with seniors and caregivers who are anxious to learn about products and services designed for them. Limited space is available and the deadline to participate is Monday, Sept. 16.

Are you a business owner or do you work for a business or agency who caters to or benefits from the ever-growing senior marketplace? Then you will want to be part of the 2024 Sauk Valley Senior Showcase.

For more information about becoming an exhibitor, contact Kelly Null at Sauk Valley Media at 815-632-2566 or email marketing@saukvalley.com.