Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties Aug. 24-30

Lee County

Warranty deeds

John Hancock Life Insurance Co. and John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Co. to Blue Harmon IV LLC, seven parcels in Harmon Township and 840 Ryan Road, Harmon, $4,678,945.

Matthew Brian Vaughn to Wladyslaw Andrzej Kowalczyk and Krystyna Kowalczyk, one parcel in May Township, $80,000.

Denise J. Kilker to Merle L. Geiss and Velma D. Geiss, one parcel in May Township, $87,000.

David and Brandy Van Ostrand to Ray P. Odonnell and Denise L. Odonnell, two parcels in May Township, $18,800.

David W. Powell and Tori Powell to Mario Castro and Luz Tavizon, one parcel in May Township, $23,000.

Jan and Bozena Niepsuj to Jose L. Garcia Jimenez and Alicia Garcia, one parcel in May Township, $16,000.

Lee County to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 309 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Joseph B. Sagel to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 724 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

William P. Harney to Southside Rental Group LLC, 422 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $57,000.

Lynette Roach to Maria and Daniel Centeno, 623 N. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $50,000.

William Reinhold, Penny Nelson and Ruth A. Reinhold to Blair M. McCaffrey, 115 S. Stroble Ave., Amboy, $50,000.

William E. Nealy to Benjamin and Jaselyn Nagy, 522 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $104,900.

Rick A. Mills and Tamara S. Mills to Brandon Beard, 720 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $180,000.

Michelle Reed to Eric Martinez to Raul Pina and Rosa M. Pina, one parcel in Sublette Township, $12,000.

Shannon E. Steger to Timothy and Lora Palmer, 215 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $190,000.

Keith S. Ebersole and Tanya L. Ebersole to Melissa Schoenly, 421 W. Second St., Dixon, $165,000.

Kristen A. Barco-Kida to Ashton Auto Repair LLC, 502 Douglas Ave., Ashton, $195,000.

Kevin T. Butler and Thomas F. Butler III to Justin D. Shippert, 333 Fox Trot, Dixon, $185,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Andrew R. Hassler and Jennifer Hassler to Lucas and Aleah Larson, 209 S. Clark St., Monroe Center, $189,900.

Stephen P. Ramsden Jr. and Elizabeth Ramsden to Raissa Ruth Baxter, 232 N. Sumner St., Byron, $287,000.

Scott W. Fortier and Gretchen M. Fortier to Andrew E. Bostic and Cassandra Bostic, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township and 4390 west Illinois Route 64, Mt. Morris, $360,000.

June E. Kereven, deceased by heirs, to Adam B. Albrecht and Allison J. Albrecht, 100 N. 13th St., Oregon, $247,000.

Creston Commons LLC to Abigail E. Gould, one parcel in Dement Township, $25,000.

Mark R. Zilis and Katherine Queller-Zilis to Joel and Bibiana Pena, 10087 E. Branch Road, Rochelle, $329,900.

Harriet Lea Mongan to Marc Mongan, one parcel in Rockvale Township and 1190 N. Mongan Dr., Oregon, $130,000.

Willard Hall McLachlan, Amy Elizabeth Ahren and Amy S. McLachlan to Salvador Lopez Tejeda and Adriana Lopez Martinez, 154 Joanne Lane, Rochelle, $204,000.

Jeffrey S. Branscomb, deceased by heirs, to Marla L. Deans and Robert B. Deans, 605 S. First Ave., Forreston, $132,000.

Juan M. Montemayor and Mercedes C. Montemayor to Matthew D. Johnson, 614 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $177,000.

Scott C. Whitacre and Jodi J. Whitacre to Kimberly M. Paramo and Allen N. Tito, 408 S. Eighth St., Oregon, $165,000.

Quit claim deeds

Avelino and Laura Hueramo to Avelino Hueramo, trustee, Laura Hueramo, trustee, and Hueramo Family Trust, 316 Avenue H, Rochelle, $0.

Pablo Martinez to Maria D. Martinez and Pablo Martinez, 117 N. Meridian Road, Chana, $0.

Douglas P. Donahue and Olyvia L. Donahue to Douglas P. Donahue and Olyvia L. Donahue, 507 S. Ninth St., Oregon, $0.

Darlene J. Schultz to Lisa K. Schultz and Gary L. Schultz, 809 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $0.

Timothy Dwyer to Liliana Vazques-Dwyer, 5920 E. McGregor Road, Byron, $0.

Wesley Fane to Anne M. Hagenbuch and Anne Fane, 1141 Barbary Court, Rochelle, $0.

Ryan C. White, Jane Ellen White and Jane Ellen Slack to Ryan C. White, Jane Ellen White and Jane Ellen Slack, 5877 N. Blackwood Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Mark E. Werckle and Dana M. Werckle to Mark E. Werckle, trustee, Dana M. Werckle, trustee, and DTD A Trust August 20 2024, 7371 E. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, and one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Shirley M. Rogers to Deborah L. Chesmore, Rodney L. Rogers and Shirley M. Rogers, life use, 210 N. Seventh St., Oregon, $0.

Jennifer A. Van Fleet to Craig K. Van Fleet, 6955 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Misty Bielema to Lindsay R. Dail and Aaron R. Dail, 13870 Moline Road, Erie, $0.

Kenneth L. Hayes and Patricia A. Hayes, formerly known as Patricia A. Ruffo, to Elliott Lawson Moore, 538 Main St., Erie, $235,000.

Chad D. Wetzell and Jodie L. Wetzell to Chad D. Wetzell Trust and Jodie L. Wetzell Trust, one parcel in Hume Township, 9825 Tampico Road, Rock Falls, two parcels in Montmorency Township, and four parcels in Hahnaman Township, $0.

Douglas D. Leech and Judy A. Leech to Michelle R. Moshure, Troy D. Leech, Sean C. Leech and Suzanne R. Mills, 301 Sycamore St., Morrison, $0.

Mitchelle A. McNinch and Glenda K. McNinch, formerly known as Glenda K. Lewallen, to Joanne M. Viehman and Christopher J. Viehman, 24840 Emerson Road, Sterling $515,000.

Frank E. Palumbo to Michael Dettman, 2109 15th Ave., Sterling, $142,000.

Tim and Maureen Dunphy to Michael L. Brown and Susan D. Brown, 17580 Timber Dr., Sterling, $425,000.

Brooke R. Ryan to Richard and Lam Tipton, 1619 18th Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Emily Blasdell to Curtis J. Snyder, 11325 Fenton Road, Morrison, $32,500.

Gary Baysinger and Michelle L. Bay singer to Kien Trung Dao, 1905 11th Ave., Sterling, $173,000.

Tela M. Larson to Lisa A. Lofquist and Daniel A. Lofquist, 1103 N. Lime St., Albany, $165,000.

Markus J. Fisch and Marlies J. Fisch to Markus J. Fisch, trustee, and Marlies J. Fisch Trust, 2203 River View Dr., Rock Falls, $0.

Eric W. Haan, Larry J. Haan and Deborah K. Haan to Samantha Lynn Scholl, 3908 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $166,000.

Joel A. Young and Kathy A. Young to Daniel C. Hawkins and Cathy A. Hawkins, one parcel in Erie Township, $10,000.

Cole C. Young and Ariel E. Young to Daniel C. Hawkins and Cathy A. Hawkins, one parcel in Erie Township, $36,000.

Michael Phillips to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 202 E. Seventh St., Sterling, $96,000.

Egan Brothers Farms LLC to Jones Property Holdings LLC, one parcel in Montmorency Township, $84,840.

Vincente Javier and Rani Garr Javier to Justin N. VanHoutan, 15698 Waller Road, Fulton, $205,000.

Alex C. Druien to Tonya R. Druien, 1700 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $40,000.

SMC Rental Properties LLC, formerly known as SMC Properties LLC, to Corey Booth LLC and ISIJ Construction LLC, 2003 Sixth St., Fulton, $20,000.

Michele L. Brown and Judith K. Turney to Rudy J. Wright and Michael L. Vanderleest, 504 Elm St., Morrison, $190,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office