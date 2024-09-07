Extension offers webinar about farm business structure

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a Business Structure Basics Webinar at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, via Zoom as part of the Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms Webinar Series. (Image provided by University of Illinois Extension)

SPRINGFIELD – Choosing the right business structure for a farm or ranch business shouldn’t be hard. In the Business Structure Basics Webinar, led by staff from Farm Commons in partnership with the University of Illinois Extension, producers will learn how to apply straightforward decision-making factors to their situations.

Participants will walk through the tax advantages and business practices that make the most of their choices. A focus on preventing problems with good governance means that whether you are just starting out or you’ve been on the land for a few decades, this webinar will help you chart the next steps.

“We’re pleased to be able to launch this first webinar as part of the Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms Webinar series,” said Grant McCarty, local foods and small farms educator for Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties. “At [the] Illinois Extension, it’s important that we provide this type of educational opportunity that can complement the outreach and resources that we offer year-round, from in-person conferences/programs to expert assistance.”

The Business Structure Basics Webinar will be offered via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. This webinar is part of the Legal Training for Illinois Small Farms Webinar Series. Future webinars in the series include Dec. 16: Forming an LLC, March 17: Land Leasing Basics and June 23: Farm Property Insurance.

Registration is required to attend. Register online at go.illinois.edu/jsw or call the University of Illinois Extension at 815-235-4125.

If you need reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call 815-235-4125.