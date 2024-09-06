September 06, 2024
Rock Falls installing new trash rake for Rock River debris

By Shaw Local News Network
Rock Falls City Council

Rock Falls City Council (Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls City Council met Tuesday night and quickly took care of bills presented and payroll.

The code relating to downtown business area sidewalk snow removal that had been talked about over a couple of meetings was adopted, now making it the responsibility of the owners to remove snow in front of their businesses.

In other news, the city is in the process of installing a new trash rake at the hydroelectric plant at a cost of a half million dollars. Items such as trash cans, swing sets and large trees end up in the sewer area, potentially causing problems with the turbines.

Second Ward Alderman Brian Snow asked the council to approve two bids by Burke Excavating for the demolition of two buildings at a cost of $46,000, which the council approved. The funds are provided by grants.

