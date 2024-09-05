Renaissance Fair coming to Dixon’s Lowell Park

Aric Abell of Sterling contemplates his team’s move Saturday, April 13, 2024, during game play of CER LARP – which stands for Custom Engine Roleplaying - Live Action Role Players. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – A local group that has been hosting live-action events at Dixon’s Lowell Park is organizing a new event it hopes will draw people to the community.

During a recent Dixon Park Board meeting, Jake Wallen from CER LARP, which stands for Custom Engine Roleplaying - Live Action Role Players, spoke about a Renaissance Fair the group would like to host at Lowell Park. Wallen said they would like to bring the magic of imagination to the community.

The board gave its approval, with the fair set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Wallen said they already have performers, artists and food vendors for the event. Some of the performers include a blacksmith, as well as musketeers.

CER LARP is a group of game players who create and assume a character with unique skills and abilities and work with fellow players in puzzles, combat and character development. The group meets regularly at the Lowell Park pinetum and hosts special events throughout the year, including a campout at the park in mid-summer.

New players are welcome and encouraged to visit cerlarp.com for group and game play information, an events calendar and how to get involved.