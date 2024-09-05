Comcast extends network to Dixon’s Gateway business corridor

Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes speaks before a crowd Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the groundbreaking of a new hotel in Dixon’s Gateway project. Comcast announced Wednesday that it has completed a project to extend its fiber infrastructure and will bring Comcast’s high-speed Internet and telecommunication services to the Dixon Gateway business corridor, located along Illinois Route 26 near the Interstate 88 interchange. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Comcast has announced the completion of a project to extend its fiber infrastructure in Dixon that will bring Comcast’s high-speed internet and telecommunication services to the Dixon Gateway business corridor, located along Route 26 near the Interstate 88 interchange.

With the extension complete, businesses in the area now have access to the Comcast Business full suite of services, including internet speeds up to 100 gigabits per second, ethernet, Advanced Voice, Comcast Business Mobile and a variety of cloud services.

“Fast and reliable internet connectivity is important to Dixon residents and businesses,” Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes said. “Comcast’s extension to Dixon Gateway will help existing businesses compete and could aid in attracting new businesses to the corridor. I appreciate Comcast’s investment in our community.”

“Comcast continually expands its reach through strategic proactive investments designed to spur local economic development,” said Sean McCarthy, Comcast’s regional vice president of business development and strategic initiatives. “Our goal in Dixon and throughout the region is to support emerging and growing business corridors with our state-of-the-art connectivity and technology services.”

Additional Comcast Business services now available include Connection Pro, an automatic 4G LTE backup connection to keep businesses running; SecurityEdge, a cloud-based cybersecurity solution that protects connected devices; and WiFi Pro, a mobile-friendly tool that allows businesses to manage customer- and internal-facing networks.