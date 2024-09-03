Carroll, Ogle county libraries among state grant recipients

The Oregon Library is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and South Third Street in Oregon. The library is receiving a $9,070 state grant. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

SAVANNA — State Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, has announced several area library districts are receiving grant funding to help ensure all residents have access to quality resources and programming.

The grants included annual per-capita grant funding and one-time newly created technology grants to help libraries most in need to upgrade their technology infrastructure.

Libraries throughout the 89th Legislative District are receiving a combined $215,362 in grants.

“Libraries are essential to our communities and continue to be a great asset to residents,” McCombie said. “This funding will help libraries continue to be an asset to residents and bring them up to speed with technology and resources needed in this day in age.”

The grants were awarded throughout Illinois and announced by Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias for the following libraries:

Byron, $11,670.

Chadwick, $1,375.

East Dubuque, $6,244.

Elizabeth Township, $1,496.

Forreston, $2,130.

Galena, $6,709.

Genoa, $7,815.

Hanover Township, $1,786.

Kirkland, $2,450.

Lanark, $14,733.

Bertolet (Leaf River), $2,144.

Lena Community, $7,539.

Milledgeville, $2,753.

Mount Carroll, $3,834.

Mount Morris, $16,748.

Oregon, $9,070.

Pearl City, $3,611.

Pecatonica, $8,185.

Polo, $3,997.

Savanna, $5,565.

Julia Hull (Stillman Valley), $11,912.

Stockton, $3,388.

York Township (Thomson), $4,068.

Warren Township, $2,202.

Winnebago, $10,839.

Freeport, $63,099.

The public libraries can use grant funding for operational needs, including purchasing materials for their library collections and capital improvements to their facilities.

Libraries have two years to use the technology grants to help fund technology upgrades like adding hardware and software, expanding online collections and e-resources, purchasing digital devices and mobile apps, increasing Wi-Fi capacity and internet accessibility, incorporating patron self-checkouts, and assuring ADA compliance for library websites and purchasing adaptive technologies that accommodate service needs for people with disabilities.