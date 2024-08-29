Sauk Valley Bank celebrates 25th anniversary with yearlong festivities

STERLING – Sauk Valley Bank is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The celebration began in July, when the bank combined its anniversary with its annual Customer Appreciation Day. Bank staff members were delighted to share this special occasion with loyal customers, whose support has been instrumental in the bank’s growth and success, according to a news release.

“As we celebrate this milestone, it’s important to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of our employees. Their commitment to excellence reflects our core principles and motivates us to uphold Sauk Valley Bank’s mission,” said Robert Hill, Sauk Valley Bank board chairman.

Throughout the remainder of the year, the bank will continue to celebrate the milestone as a team and by showing appreciation to its customers.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this 25-year milestone,” said Dirk Meminger, president and CEO of Sauk Valley Bank. “Our success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers and the support of our community. Our journey has encompassed periods of strong financial performance and memorable moments, alongside challenges and testing times. Through it all, our focus remained the same – coming together to serve our customers and communities. We are excited to celebrate this achievement all year long and look forward to many more years of cherished memories.”