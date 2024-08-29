Boys soccer: 2024 Sauk Valley preview capsules

Coach: Josh Brigl (10th season)

2023 record: 6-12 (5-2 Big Northern, 3rd place)

Top returners: Hayden Yingling, sr., M; Cooper Fox, sr., D.

Key newcomers: Cameron Foulker, fr., D; Nolan Valk, fr., M; Landon Aldridge, fr., M/D; Braden Brigl, fr., M.

Worth noting: Dixon will field a very young team this year, but coach Brigl should be familiar with the freshman class, as it features his son Braden. The Dukes’ defense should be solid, but they’ll have to find players to step up and score goals to complement the opposite side of the ball.

Oregon Hawks

Coach: Seger Larson (9th season)

2023 record: 11-13-2 (3-4 Big Northern)

Top returners: Steven Guardado, jr., F; Jackson Caposey, sr., M; Cruz Hernandez, sr., D; Danny Chisamore, so., D.

Key newcomers: Aiden Hammer, so., M; Irvin Acosta, fr., M; Nick Ciesiel, fr., D.

Worth noting: “We are a very young team that is looking to compete this year while still building our young core up to really improve our program,” Larson said.

Sterling Golden Warriors

Coach: Brian Cebula (12th season)

2023 record: 9-14-4 (1-6 Western Big 6)

Top returners: Chris Martinez, sr., D; Ian Hilty, jr., M; Anthony Rosas, jr., M/D.

Key newcomers: Mauricio Herrera, fr., F; Luis Milan, sr., D; Felipe Vasquez, fr., F/M.

Worth noting: “We’ll go into the 2024 season with one of our largest teams in eight years. With a few talented freshmen joining the program and a number of transfers coming in, we have increased not only in squad size, but depth as well,” Cebula said.