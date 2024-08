Musicians with the Rock River Jazz Band start their set Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The Rock River Jazz Band will perform a second big-band revival concert from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon.

Featuring Angie Harrison and several talented instrumental soloists, the concert will bring to life the classic hits of Glenn Miller and Duke Ellington. The event is free to attend.

Page Park is located at 1 Page Park Drive, Dixon.