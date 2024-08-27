Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center earns 2024 National Quality Award

Located at 800 Division St., Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center will be presented with the 2024 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award at the AHCA/NCAL’s 75th National Quality Award Convention held Oct. 6-9. (Photo provided by Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center)

DIXON — Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center has announced it’s earned a Quality Award from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living, the leading association for long-term and post-acute care providers.

The annual award honors members across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.

Located at 800 Division St., Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center will be presented with the 2024 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award at the AHCA/NCAL’s 75th National Quality Award Convention held Oct. 6-9.

Dixon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is managed by Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. With 65 facilities, communities and agencies in 10 states throughout the United States, Tutera is one of the nation’s premier providers of diversified, post-acute senior health care services, according to a news release.

“We are proud to see these communities recognized for their unwavering commitment to residents,” said Joe Tutera, chief executive officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. “I commend the staff at these communities for their hard work and dedication to our valued long-term residents.”

The Bronze Commitment to Quality Award is one of three progressive award levels through the National Quality Award Program, which AHCA/NCAL established in 1996. It is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative.

The Baldrige program helps organizations in different business sectors improve and achieve performance excellence. Bronze applicants must demonstrate their ability to implement a performance improvement system that improves health care outcomes. Trained examiners thoroughly review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria.