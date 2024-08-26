Letter: Ogle County 708 Mental Health funds provide mental health services

Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center has served children and teens affected by child abuse and violent crimes in Ogle and Lee counties since 2002.

Shining Star CAC utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to assist law enforcement and the Department of Children and Family Services on child abuse investigations. Shining Star CAC provides child forensic interviews, court and community advocacy services, as well as individual and group therapy services. We are fortunate to receive Ogle County 708 Mental Health funds to help provide mental health services in Ogle County.

Our Ogle County office allows children and teens a close location to be able to receive mental health services that are trauma focused, and allow children to heal from what they have experienced. We encourage everyone to follow the Ogle County Community Mental Health 708 Board Facebook page for updates from all the agencies Ogle County 708 Mental Health provides funding for.

For more information on Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center, please visit our Facebook Page “Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center” or our website at www.shiningstarcac.org.

Jessica Cash

Executive director, Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center