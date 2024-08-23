Hundreds pack Dixon streets for Dennis Quaid ‘Reagan’ movie red-carpet event

DIXON — Hundreds of people packed streets surrounding The Dixon: Historic Theatre at 114 S. Galena Ave. on Thursday, hoping to catch a glimpse of actor Dennis Quaid at his “Reagan” movie red-carpet event.

The Young America’s Foundation kicked off the festivities at 6 p.m. with a procession in front of the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave., that included members from the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home and Birthplace, the Northwest Territory Historic Center, the Dixon YMCA, the Dixon Public Library, Dixon High School, the Dixon Municipal Band and the Dixon High School Band, the First Christian Church of Dixon and Reagan’s alma mater, Eureka College.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Dixon High School student Tyler Zepezauer presents actor Dennis Quaid with a varsity letter Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, before the premier of “Reagan.” Zepezauer, along with Cooper Fox (left) and Jackson Barber are part of the broadcast club at DHS. (Alex T. Paschal)

“After months of preparation and help from so many people, I couldn’t be more thrilled with how the event is going,” Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home Program Director Kyle Ferrebee said. “We’re so blessed by all of this.”

The procession ended at 6:30 p.m. along the side of The Dixon: Historic Theatre, where Quaid later arrived to join fans, YAF leadership, members of the media, ticket holders and many others to walk the red carpet, sign autographs and take photos with fans, while talking about his experience with the movie.

“He (Reagan) and I both have kind of sunny dispositions,” Quaid said. “It was about relating in a human way rather and not just with the iconic figure. There will never be another Ronald Reagan. He was a mind of his time and we needed him at that time.”

Quaid hopes the film will impact not only those who lived during Reagan’s administration, but also those who were born after.

“For those people born after 1985 they don’t really know what it was like back then,” Quaid said. “Those born before 1985, they’ll be able to remember how great this country used to be and those after 1985 will be able to see how great it still can be.”

Josh Delhotal of Dixon was one of many waiting to get an autograph or speak with the actor. Delhotal was pleasantly surprised with how humble the Hollywood actor was.

“It’s incredibly nice of him to come to a small town like ours where things like this don’t normally happen,” Delhotal said. “He’s an incredibly kind man. They didn’t try to sneak him in, he just came right up to everyone and started signing autographs and taking pictures with kids. It was an incredible experience.”

Quaid and the film’s producer, Mark Joseph, took to the theater’s stage at 7 p.m. for a question-and-answer session with members of the audience, theater officials and YAF leadership, including Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, followed by a special screening of the film at 7:30 p.m.