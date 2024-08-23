Forreston, Fulton and Rock Falls boys golf pick up wins: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 22

Boys golf

Fulton 151, East Dubuque 177: Fulton’s Zach Winkel earned medalist honors with a 36 on Thursday at Lacoma Golf Course in the dual win. Owen Van Zuiden (37), Jacob Voss (39) and Braeden Brennan (39) also shot better than 40.

Forreston 166, Newman 187: Forreston’s Kaden Brown was medalist at Emerald Hill with a 37. Kenall Erdmann, Darin Greenfield and Daylen Rahn shot 43s for Forreston. Liam Nicklaus (44) led Newman, followed by Chase Decker (45), Michael Morse (49) and Garet Wolfe (49).

Rock Falls 180, Stillman Valley 207: Cade Hunter was medalist for Rock Falls (5-0) with a 42 in the dual win at Deer Valley. Conner and Lucas Porter shot 44s and Jacob Buck had a 50 for the Rockets.

Dakota 174, West Carroll 246: Cohen Lawler was medalist for Dakota at Park Hills in Freeport. Scoring for West Carroll were Max Knuth (53), Thomas Krontz (59), Lucas Bentley (64) and Parker Whiting (71).

Byron 171, Oregon 179: Byron’s Cason Newton earned medalist honors with a 40 at Silver Ridge Golf Course. Oregon’s Jackson Messenger (41) was runner-up, followed by Brogan Wilkinson (44), Nole Campos (45) and Tucker O’Brien (49).

Girls golf

Byron beats Oregon by tiebreaker: Both teams shot a 202 at Silver Ridge, but it was Byron that came out on top via tiebreaker by their fifth golfer. Oregon, which has only four golfers, was led by Sarah Eckardt’s medalist-earning 43, followed by Aniyah Sarver (48), Hailey-Jane Becker (49) and Toni Withers (62).

Rockford Lutheran 173, Dixon 181: Dixon’s Zoey Williams (41) tied Ella Preschel for medalist honors at Sinnissippi Golf Course. Also scoring for Dixon were Reese Dambman (45), Rachel Drew (45) and Tya Collins (50).