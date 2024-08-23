Crews rescue man trapped in Sublette grain bin

SUBLETTE – Rescue crews successfully removed a man trapped in a grain bin Wednesday near Sublette.

Sublette fire and emergency medical services were dispatched about noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, to 1519 Sublette Road for a man trapped in a grain bin.

While en route, Sublette fire requested assistance and equipment from MABAS TRT Teams 18 (Lee/Ogle) and 25 (LaSalle/Bureau), along with the Amboy Fire Department, Advance EMS of Dixon, OSF Life Flight, Sublette Farmers Elevator Co., Maplehurst Farms and Althaus Brothers Farms.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the man trapped up to his waist in corn about 10 to 15 feet down in a 25-foot grain bin. Because of the nature of the rescue, it took firefighters almost three hours to successfully and safely rescue the man.

Crews were able to use rescue tubes to get the man free, with farm vehicles stationed nearby in case they needed to drain the corn from the bin.

Once rescued, the man was flown by OSF Life Flight helicopter to Saint Anthony Medical Center for evaluation. He was released Wednesday night.