Intersection improvements will affect Dixon’s Fulfs Lane, Bloody Gulch Road

DIXON — Bloody Gulch Road in Dixon will be closed beginning Wednesday.

Intersection improvements at Fulfs Lane and Bloody Gulch Road will be made, and the road base in the area must be replaced, city officials say.

The closure will begin just west of Fulfs Lane and end just east of Fulfs Lane. There will be no access to Fulfs Lane from Bloody Gulch Road during this process.

There will be no east/west through traffic along Bloody Gulch through the work zone. Businesses located on Fulfs Lane can be accessed via Walton Drive or Keul Road.

Access to destinations on Bloody Gulch Road west of Fulfs Lane can be made via College Avenue or South Lincoln Avenue.

Work is expected to continue until late September.