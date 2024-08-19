Beyond the badge: Sterling’s citizens police academy accepting applications for 6-week course

STERLING — Ever wanted to get a look at the people and processes behind the badge? If so, you can register for the Sterling Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy that will begin next month.

The six-week academy will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday starting Sept. 17 in the Sterling Police Department’s training room, 212 Third Ave. Participants will be able to take a tour of the department, learn about the hiring process and the ins and outs of policing, including topics such as a day in the life of a police officer, crime scene investigations and traffic enforcement.

The academy will be led by Community Service Officer Mary Toth, who came back to the department after being sought out for the position. Toth is also the handler for the department’s new comfort dog, Millie.

“When I worked here before as a patrol officer, I really enjoyed the community relations side of things and that’s more what this job is about,” Toth said. “The academy gives you a look inside these complex jobs. We even have officers come in and go through mock traffic and DUI stops.”

Toth said participants are often surprised at what they learn during the crime scene investigation portion of the academy.

“A lot of people think that you go to the crime scene, put up tape, get your fingerprints and then the next day you should have a match to go arrest your suspect,” Toth said. “Crime labs are backed up and it can take months to get a fingerprint back. Before you can make an arrest your evidence needs to be solid, paperwork filed and you need to go through attorneys and the District Attorney’s office. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes that most people aren’t aware of.”

Participants will also get a chance to try the shooting simulator used to train cadets at the Sauk Valley Community College police academy.

“There’s lots of noise, chaos and the confusion of people coming across the screen as you try to assess the situation,” Toth said. “It does a good job of letting you customize various real-life shooting scenarios.”

To join, participants must be 18 or older with no felony convictions. Seating is limited and applications are still being taken on the city’s website. For more information, contact Toth at 815-632-6613 or mtoth@sterling-il.gov.