Sterling man charged with murder after stabbing victim found in CGH parking lot dies

STERLING — A Sterling man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man who was found badly injured in a vehicle early Sunday morning in the CGH Medical Center parking lot in Sterling.

Robert A. Ager, 40, of Sterling, was charged in the death of the 41-year-old Sterling man, whose name has not been released because family is still being notified of his death, according to a news release issued by Sterling Deputy Chief Pat Bartel.

Robert A. Ager (Photo provided by the Sterling Police Department)

According to Bartel, Sterling police officers were notified at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, that a vehicle had crashed at CGH Medical Center, 100 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling. Officers located a male with stab wounds inside the crashed vehicle, according to the release. The male was given aid and medical treatment but he later died from his injuries at CGH Medical Center.

During the course of the investigation, officers located Ager in the area of CGH Medical Center. Ager was later arrested for first-degree murder in relation to the stabbing and taken to the Whiteside County Jail, where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and Ager were acquaintances and familiar with each other. Further evidence indicates this was an isolated incident involving these two individuals and there is no further threat to the community, according to the release.

The Rock Falls Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, and CGH Medical Center assisted the Sterling Police Department.