Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes and City Council member Mike Venier spoke at a ceremony honoring retired riverfront caretaker John Groshans Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

From 2009 to 2023, Groshans dedicated many hours to the upkeep and beautification of Heritage Crossing. The downtown riverside plaza is revered for its beautiful and well-kept trees, flowers and shrubs.

City officials thanked Groshans with a plaque affixed to a boulder in one of the flower beds.