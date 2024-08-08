State Rep. Fritts announces website community calendar

DIXON – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced that his website will host a community calendar function.

“Beginning today, my official website will begin hosting a ‘Community Calendar’ page for upcoming local events,” Fritts said. “I’ve heard from many constituents and organizations who want to support our local communities but don’t know where to start. This calendar will be a streamlined way for residents to find all local events in one location.”

Residents can use the calendar to learn about and submit community events. To submit a community event, email repfrittsstaff@ilhousegop.org.

Personal, for-profit and political events cannot be posted. Final posted event decisions will be made at the discretion of Fritts’ office. To view the calendar, visit RepFritts.com and select “Community Calendar” under the “Events” tab.