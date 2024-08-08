August 08, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

State Rep. Fritts announces website community calendar

By Shaw Local News Network
Bradley Fritts

Bradley Fritts (Photo provided by Bradley Fritts )

DIXON – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, recently announced that his website will host a community calendar function.

“Beginning today, my official website will begin hosting a ‘Community Calendar’ page for upcoming local events,” Fritts said. “I’ve heard from many constituents and organizations who want to support our local communities but don’t know where to start. This calendar will be a streamlined way for residents to find all local events in one location.”

Residents can use the calendar to learn about and submit community events. To submit a community event, email repfrittsstaff@ilhousegop.org.

Personal, for-profit and political events cannot be posted. Final posted event decisions will be made at the discretion of Fritts’ office. To view the calendar, visit RepFritts.com and select “Community Calendar” under the “Events” tab.

Have a Question about this article?
SVM Community BriefsDixonRock FallsSterlingLee CountyWhiteside County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois