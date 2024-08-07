Sterling's Lexi Rodriguez named preseason All-Big Ten for Nebraska volleyball: Sauk Valley roundup for Aug. 6

Nebraska's Lexi Rodriguez serves the ball against Pepperdine during the 2022 season in Lincoln, Neb. (NOAH RIFFE/AP)

Volleyball

Sterling’s Rodriguez recognized: Sterling grad and Nebraska senior libero Lexi Rodriguez was one of five Cornhuskers selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team according to a vote by the league’s 18 coaches.

Rodriguez was a unanimous selection to the 18-player team. She was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the second time last season. Nebraska was also the top team in the preseason poll after going 19-1 in conference last season and finishing as NCAA runner-up to Texas.

Nebraska senior and Sterling grad Lexi Rodriguez (Photo provided by Nebraska Athletics)

Bowling

Sauk Valley senior bowlers: The senior league at Plum Hollow in Dixon posted scores for the month of July with Ron Erickson’s 737 earning the top three-game series of the month. Erickson’s 267 was also the highest game of the month.

Ken Couperus rolled a 616 series and a 252 game for second-best in each category.

Other bowlers tallying 500 games or better included Dan Dunphy (594, 224 high game); Dave Jacobs (505, 198 high game); Dick Janssen (504, 190); Bob Joyce (522, 224); Ron Meagher (511, 188) and Jay Wolfe (504, 188).

The bowlers play every Tuesday and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Golf

Emerald Hill ladies league: Marade Frew and Pat Twining tied for first in 18 holes and Jackie Foster took first in nine holes. Sherry Wells was runner-up in 18 holes with Jane Minard and Meta Rastede tying for second in nine holes.

Wells won the birdies category and was also closest to the pin on No. 2.

Wells and Jean Hermes earned low gross in 18 holes and Foster was low gross in nine holes. Hermes also took low putts in 18 holes and Foster earned low putts in nine holes.