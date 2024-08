Terry Hammett (left) and Tim "Snuffy" Bittner place a rack of chickens over charcoal Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, for the Sterling American Legion barbecue lunch. (Alex T. Paschal)

For 43 years the Sterling American Legion has been offering its yearly barbecue chicken meal to the public. On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, the team was at it again. According to long-time Legion member Mike Wolber, the Legion this year used 60 bags of charcoal and grilled 920 birds, 300 at a time, to meet the demands of the public. Funds raised will go toward the needs of the Legion itself, the Women’s Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion.

