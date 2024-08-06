East Jordan Church to host 2024 Farm Heritage Festival on Aug. 24

Gerald Van Dusen of Polo pitches a forkful of wheat straw into Harold Goeking’s threshing machine while Goeking, also of Polo, watches at the 2019 Farm Heritage Festival at East Jordan United Methodist Church. (Shaw Local File Photo)

STERLING — The 17th annual Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church will be Saturday, Aug. 24.

The festival honors the Christian family farming history common in the Midwest. The day will start with a good old-fashioned farm breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy from 7-9 a.m. Tickets for breakfast are $10 for adults and $5 for youths to age 13. Children under age 5 receive a free breakfast. Breakfast tickets are available from church members before the event or at the door.

There will be static displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks, lawn mowers and more all day. A blacksmith will be demonstrating tool making. There will also be an activity center for kids, youths and adults to try their hand at powering hand-cranked items, such as a corn sheller or a rope maker. There will be a bouncy house for children and a farm animal zoo will again feature dairy cows, sheep, goats and more. Fishing lessons for youths and tractor and hayrack rides will be available.

A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. featuring sandwiches, baked beans, salads, chips and desserts. Proceeds from the lunch benefit various missions and functions of the East Jordan Church. There will also be a bake sale during the day.

The church is located at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling. Admission and parking are free.

The community surrounding East Jordan Church help make the event successful. Contact Pastor Jim Miller at 815-866-6088 for information on the festival.