Dixon city fire officials: Kitchen appliance caused Monday fire

DIXON — The cause of a fire that broke out Monday morning in Dixon was related to a kitchen appliance, Dixon City Fire Department officials announced Tuesday.

Dixon city firefighters were dispatched at 9 a.m. Monday to 325 Countryside Lane for an activated fire alarm. While responding, crews learned that maintenance staff were on scene and had said there was a fire in the kitchen.

All occupants were out of the building when the fire department arrived and there were no injuries reported. Fire crews were on the scene until shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The Dixon City Fire Department was assisted by the Dixon Rural Fire Department, Advance EMS and the Dixon Police Department.