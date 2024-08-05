Whiteside County Fair plans tractor show, participants can preregister now

Antique tractors will be on display at this year's Whiteside County Fair from Aug. 13-17. (Photo provided by Whiteside County Fair board)

MORRISON — Antique tractor buffs will have a heyday at this year’s 153rd annual Whiteside County Fair, which runs Aug. 13-17 in Morrison.

Residents are invited to display their antique tractors at this year’s Whiteside County Fair. Each participant will receive a 153rd annual Whiteside County Fair plaque to display on their antique tractor. The exhibitors will fire up their engines for the parade about one hour before the start of the truck and tractor pulls that begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16.

Anyone displaying their antique farm tractor at the 2024 Whiteside County Fair will be required to purchase a season membership pass, which will automatically enter them into the exhibition. Due to space constraints, the display will be limited to restored or good original tractors. The fair also welcomes hit-and-miss engines that are in working order for display. No garden tractors or implements are allowed unless the implements are mounted to the tractor.

Pre-registration is recommended and can be done by contacting Ron Shank at 815-772-7157.

The fair kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 13. The schedule that day features the pleasure horse show at 9 a.m., open swine judging at noon and junior swine judging at 4:30 p.m. The kids’ tractor pedal pull starts at 2 p.m. Next Level Pro-Bull Riding starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.

Next Level Pro-Bronc Riding is the main show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. This event will involve a rodeo participant riding a bucking horse (sometimes called a bronco) that tries to throw or buck off the rider before the eight seconds is up. Originally based on the necessary buck-breaking skills of a working cowboy, the event now is a highly stylized competition that uses horses that often are specially bred for strength, agility and bucking ability. Other events during the day are the exhibition barrels that will start at 8 a.m. and Western horse speed events and dairy judging at 9 a.m.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, the grandstand entertainment will be Full Throttle Monster Trucks featuring the world-famous Bigfoot followed by a fireworks show. Other events that day will start at 9 a.m., with the beef cattle junior show judged in the beef show arena. The heavy horse hitches, including four horses, will be in front of the grandstand at 9 a.m. Heavy horse halter classes start at 1 p.m., also in front of the grandstand.

At 9 a.m. Aug. 16, the heavy horse hitch classes will be shown in front of the grandstands and the open beef show will be judged in the beef show arena. At 1 p.m., the heavy horses come back as they thunder in front of the grandstand to entertain with the six horse and unicorn hitches. The Illini State Pullers Association will bring in its tractors and trucks for the tractor pull Friday, Aug. 16. The tractor pull starts at 6:30 p.m., right after the antique tractor parade at 5:30 p.m.

The demolition derby is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The horses are at the post as harness racing is on the track at 1 p.m. Other events Saturday are the kids’ tractor pedal pull at 11 a.m. and woodcarving auction at 4 p.m.

The Mega Band is back again this year and the Wilson Family Show will entertain fairgoers with carnival and midway attractions. Patrons can ride unlimited rides every day of the fair for $60 (if bought in advance the week before the fair at the secretary’s office) or $70 during the fair.

The Granpa Cratchet Stage Show will return this year along with the bike giveaway each day of the fair and the cake/pie walk. Pony rides, a petting zoo, barnyard revue/pig races and camel rides will be at the fair every day.

For more information about the fair, visit whitesidecountyfair.org.