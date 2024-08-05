Late Nite Blues Brothers to perform with Dixon Municipal Band

The Late Night Blues Brothers will perform with the Dixon Municipal Band on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. (Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Late Nite Blues Brothers will appear with the Dixon Municipal Band for the final Summer Sounds 2024 concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Page Park Band Shell.

They will perform “We’re On A Mission From God,” “Sweet Home Chicago” and “New Orleans.” The concert will also include “Fanfare For The Common Man,” “Emperata Overture,” “West Side Story Selections,” “Florentiner March,” “Eagle Bend” and “Star Wars – The Marches.”

There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up their treats while Christine’s Kitchen will be selling baked goods.