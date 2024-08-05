Dixon Stage Left welcomes new artistic director

DIXON — Dixon Stage Left has announced the appointment of Jimmy Ferraro as its new artistic director.

Ferraro brings a wealth of experience and a dynamic vision to the theater, promising an exciting new chapter for the community, according to a news release.

Dixon Stage Left is a semi-professional theater dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable performing arts to the Dixon area. Founded in 2014 by Tim Boles, the theater offers a diverse range of productions, educational workshops, and events designed to engage and inspire audiences.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Jimmy Ferraro to the Dixon Stage Left family,” said Scott Fattizzi, executive director of Between Beats Inc. and Dixon Stage Left. “His impressive resume and passion for the arts make him the perfect fit for our theater. We look forward to seeing his creative vision come to life on our stage.”

With an extensive background in all levels of the theater industry, Ferraro has been a driving force behind numerous successful productions across the country.

Ferraro made his Broadway debut in “Fiddler on the Roof” and in three Broadway national tours in over 3,000 performances, directed by Jerome Robbins. Tevye has now become his “signature role.” He most recently starred as Tevye in “Fiddler” in the 2012 national tour, winning BroadwayWorld.com’s Best Actor in a Musical Award.

Ferraro is a producer and stage director with over 700 productions to his credit. He writes, produces and directs interactive musical comedy murder mysteries, notably the award-winning production of ”My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder,” which toured for two years in Florida, North Carolina and Chicago. The Chicago production of “My Big Fat Italian Wedding Murder” received the prestigious 2022 Post Readers’ Choice Award. He also produced and directed the New York premiere of “Raunchy Little Musical – Belle Barth is Back!,” which most recently enjoyed a sold-out run in Chicago.

“I am honored to be part of such a vibrant and dedicated theater,” Ferraro said. “I am eager to collaborate with the talented artists and staff here to create memorable and impactful performances for Dixon and the surrounding area.”

For more information about Dixon Stage Left and Ferraro, visit DixonStageLeft.org.