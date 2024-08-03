Dixon seeks residents’ visions for city’s future

DIXON – Dixon city officials are asking residents to share their opinions on future opportunities for the city at a Community Visioning Workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Loveland Community Center, 513 W. Second St., attendees will be introduced to the city’s Comprehensive Plan, future opportunities and the process used when choosing new projects. The event also will give participants a chance to tell city leaders what they think of these ideas before they are planned.

Participants will work in small groups to identify future projects, planning priorities, issues and areas of improvement around the city while working on a mapping exercise to bring their visions for the community’s future to the drawing board.

The city is encouraging everyone to come, and anyone can track the Comprehensive Plan’s progress over the next year through the project website at hla.fyi/DixonCompPlan.