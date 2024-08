Recipients of the Tri-County Opportunities Council Community Services Block Grant scholarships are (from left) Hazel Nieves, Collin Tran-Howland, Alexis Murphy, Kaylee Dowda, Katie Hutchison and Tasha Selden. (Photo provided by the Tri-County Opportunities Council)

ROCK FALLS – The Tri-County Opportunities Council has announced the Community Services Block Grant scholarship recipients for the 2024-25 school year.

The recipients are Kaylee Dowda, Rashida Martin and Jadah Shipley from Bureau County; Susan Sanchez from Carroll County; Jazzmyn Deford and Sophia Pantoja from La Salle County; Janda Hicks and Collin Tran-Howland from Lee County; Alexis Murphy and Hazel Nieves from Ogle County; and Katie Hutchison and Tasha Selden from Whiteside County.