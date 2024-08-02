Basketball: Dixon grad Isaiah Roby to play in Germany

Dixon High School graduate Isaiah Roby will be playing his first season outside of the United States this September. Roby signed a contract to play basketball in Germany after playing in the NBA’s G Leauge last season.

Roby signed a contract this past July with the Ratiopharm Ulm, a professional basketball club based in Ulm, Germany.

The 26-year-old Roby was drafted out of Nebraska in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons and has played in 151 career NBA games. He spent five seasons playing with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the San Antonio Spurs and most recently, the New York Knicks.

Roby averaged 7.7 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game. The 6-foot-8 Roby spent last season with the Westchester Knicks, an NBA G League team in White Plains, New York. He averaged 13.6 points per game and 8.1 rebounds with Westchester. Ratiopharm Ulm plays in the Basketball Bundesliga, Germany’s top basketball division. They will open their season in late September.