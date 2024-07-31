SVACC Professional Women’s Network Committee to host Lunch & Learn Aug. 28

STERLING — The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Network committee will hold a Lunch and Learn from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Champ Banquet, 11 E. Third St., Sterling.

“Let’s Get Motivated!” will be presented by Michelle French, owner of Lil Smoked Bar + Grill and local entrepreneur. The session will focus on wellness and organizational tips that lead to a more positive and productive life.

As a dietitian, French’s career has spanned more than 40 years, with success in business and food service. She has consulted with diverse industries covering various topics such as sales, customer service, staff motivation and employee wellness. She spent most of her career working with large food-service distribution companies and has owned and operated a nutritional consulting business and several restaurants and catering businesses, including The Herb Garden in Rockford, Smoked On 3rd Restaurant & Catering in Sterling and Lil Smoked Bar + Grill in Dixon.

As she enters semi-retirement, she hopes to revisit her presentation skills, focusing on providing helpful, enjoyable and motivating workshops infusing her humor and fun activities into actionable information.

The cost for the event is $25 for SVACC members and $30 for non-chamber members. This includes training, lunch and networking with Sauk Valley-area professionals.