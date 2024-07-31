Franklin Grove church preps for garage sale in the basement

FRANKLIN GROVE – The Presbyterian Church of Franklin Grove, at the corner of Walnut and South streets, is preparing for its garage sale in the basement.

This sale includes a selection of clothing, many with original tags. There will be scarves, belts, shoes, sandals, purses, ties and pieces of costume jewelry. Also available are small furniture pieces, small appliances, picture frames, books and puzzles.

Sale dates are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, during the Harvest Fest all-town rummage sales.