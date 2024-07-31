July 31, 2024
Baseball: Rock Falls native Jakob Junis traded to Reds

Junis is a 2011 Rock Falls grad

By Drake Lansman
Jakob Junis

Jakob Junis (Photo provided by MLB.com)

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis is staying in the NL Central after being traded in Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

The 31-year-old, who has mostly pitched in relief the past couple of seasons, was traded to the Cincinnati Reds, along with Joey Wiemer and cash considerations, by the Milwaukee Brewers for starting pitcher Frankie Montas.

The 2011 Rock Falls HS grad is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in 26 innings pitched this season. This is his eighth MLB season and he previously played for the Giants and Royals. He is on a one-year, $7 million contract with a mutual option for the 2025 season.

He started the season on the injured list but returned in June.

In his career, he is 42-45 with a 4.56 ERA with 111 starts.

