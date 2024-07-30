Education Notes: University of Iowa 2024 spring dean’s list announced

IOWA CITY — More than 7,650 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2024 spring semester. Local students named to the list are:

Sterling: Allie Foster, Haleigh Freas, Kayden Loos

Dixon: Noelle Herwig, Raymond Lohse, Yesenia Pinto

Rock Falls: Hannah Schwenk

UW-LaCrosse announces spring 2024 dean’s list

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brooke Howard, a chemistry major from Rock Falls, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the 2024 spring semester.

Chappell named to Upper Iowa University’s spring dean’s list

FAYETTE, Iowa — Upper Iowa University has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Among those named to the dean’s list was Chase Chappell, a physical education and coaching major from Rock Falls.

Iowa State University announces spring dean’s list

AMES — More than 10,600 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to Iowa State University’s spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Sauk Valley-area students named to the list are:

Dixon: Nicholas Engle

Polo: Joseph Bardell, Molly Blum, Nicole Boelens, Harper Clark, Abigail Gorzny

Rock Falls: Catherine Haenni, Emma Lutz

Sterling: Nathaniel Ahlers, Koda Brininger, Hunter Lofgren

Sublette: Ashley Althaus

Penick graduates from Clarke University

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Camdyn Penick, of Franklin Grove, graduated magna cum laude from Clarke University in May with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

Illinois Wesleyan announces dean’s list

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2023-24 academic year consisted of 760 students from 29 states and 29 countries.

Students named to the dean’s list include Mallory Powers of Amboy; Cody Buskohl and Cole Faivre of Polo; and Nick Simester of Sterling.

NIU spring 2024 graduates listed

DEKALB — Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Sauk Valley students among the graduates were:

Amboy: Arian Fekolli and Tyler Stewart

Ashton: Emalie Vogeler

Dixon: Jamie Brown, Kalidance Humphrey, Brooke Jones, Zoe Love, Brian Podkulski

Morrison: Gracen Harmon, Anna Lindstrom

Paw Paw: Phoebe Regnery, Antonio Solis

Rock Falls: Philip Arduini, Bryahna Ganther, Payton Yanes, Shayla Moorman

Sterling: Isaac Garcia, Mackenzie Garza, Carter Lehman, Kassie Long

Powers on dean’s list at St. Norbert College

DE PERE, Wis. — Thomas Powers of Dixon has been named to the 2024 spring semester dean’s list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade-point average is required for academic eligibility.

McKinney named to dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, Md. — Paige McKinney of Rock Falls was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.