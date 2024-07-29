Local Golf: Hippen, Pink win club championships at Emerald Hill

Pictured, left to right, are 2024 Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship runner-up Mason Hubbard, champion Jarred Hippen, and Trevor Sisson (third place). (Photo provided by Don Mekeel)

Local golf

Emerald Hill Club Championship: The fifth annual Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship took place on Saturday and Sunday with 44 players competing.

In the men’s championship flight, Jarred Hippen was club champion by two strokes, carding a 141 total to edge Mason Hubbard’s 143. The two were tied heading into the final five holes before Hippen birdied three of his next four holes.

Last year’s club champion, Trevor Sisson, took third with a 145.

In the women’s championship flight, Maddie Pink fired two rounds of 77 to take first with a 154 total and win her first club championship. She plays golf for Aurora University.

Two-time club champion L. Adams was runner-up and last year’s champion, Joanna Sharp, took third.

Flight winners included Aaron Fitzgerald (A-Flight), Jim McPherson (B) and Sterling Thornton (C).

Pictured, left to right, are 2024 Emerald Hill Golf Association Women's Club Championship runner-up L. Adams, champion Maddie Pink, and Joanna Sharp (third place). (Photo provided by Don Mekeel)

John Miller was the senior flight club champion and Sandi Ivey was the senior women’s club champion.

Greg Schott was club champion in the Dan Willman Flight, which is named after the club’s former golfer who tragically passed away two years ago while trying to win a second Super Senior (over 70) flight club championship.

Special Award Winners

Long Drive #7 Day 1 Men – Jarred Hippen

Long Drive #7 Day 1 Women – Meredith Adams

Long Drive #7 Day 2 Men – Trevor Sisson

Long Drive #1 Day 2 Women – Maddie Pink

Longest Putt #15 Day 1 – Russ Page

Longest Putt #15 Day 2 – Eli Anderson

Closest to the Hole #2 Day 1 – Aaron Fitzgerald

Closest to the Hole #2 Day 2 – Don Mekeel