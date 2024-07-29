Local Golf: Hippen, Pink win club championships at Emerald Hill

Local golf
Emerald Hill Club Championship: The fifth annual Emerald Hill Golf Association Club Championship took place on Saturday and Sunday with 44 players competing.
In the men’s championship flight, Jarred Hippen was club champion by two strokes, carding a 141 total to edge Mason Hubbard’s 143. The two were tied heading into the final five holes before Hippen birdied three of his next four holes.
Last year’s club champion, Trevor Sisson, took third with a 145.
In the women’s championship flight, Maddie Pink fired two rounds of 77 to take first with a 154 total and win her first club championship. She plays golf for Aurora University.
Two-time club champion L. Adams was runner-up and last year’s champion, Joanna Sharp, took third.
Flight winners included Aaron Fitzgerald (A-Flight), Jim McPherson (B) and Sterling Thornton (C).
John Miller was the senior flight club champion and Sandi Ivey was the senior women’s club champion.
Greg Schott was club champion in the Dan Willman Flight, which is named after the club’s former golfer who tragically passed away two years ago while trying to win a second Super Senior (over 70) flight club championship.
Special Award Winners
Long Drive #7 Day 1 Men – Jarred Hippen
Long Drive #7 Day 1 Women – Meredith Adams
Long Drive #7 Day 2 Men – Trevor Sisson
Long Drive #1 Day 2 Women – Maddie Pink
Longest Putt #15 Day 1 – Russ Page
Longest Putt #15 Day 2 – Eli Anderson
Closest to the Hole #2 Day 1 – Aaron Fitzgerald
Closest to the Hole #2 Day 2 – Don Mekeel