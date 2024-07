The Dixon Municipal Band will perform Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Page Park Band Shell. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Summer Sounds of the Dixon Municipal Band continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Page Park Band Shell.

The concert will open with The Crusader March followed by English Folk Song Suite. Other selections on the program will be Pirates Of The Caribbean, Sunburst March, Michael Jackson: Through The Years, Irish Suite, and The President’s March.

There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up delicious treats.