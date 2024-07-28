Fulton will have contest to name Christmas nutcracker

Fulton City Hall and the police department are located at 415 11th Ave., in Fulton. (Earleen Hinton)

FULTON — What’s in a name? Well, that’s what Fulton’s Christmas Walk Committee wants help with.

The Fulton City Council agreed July 22 to judge a competition to name the “Christmas nutcracker” that was purchased two years ago for the holiday season, but was never named.

Rebecca Huizenga, representative of the Christmas Walk Committee, said a naming contest will be held at the elementary school for students from grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The council has been asked to select a winner from the top three finalists chosen by the Christmas Walk Committee.