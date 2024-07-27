Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for July 13-19

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Samantha Pretzsch to Michael Gigous and Emily Mammen, 217 W. South St., Franklin Grove, $119,900.

Paul N. Shiaras and Jeannie M. Shiaras to Pamela R. Borla, 908 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $140,000.

Paul Rogers and Rebecca Shoemaker to Elijah W. Mihalik, 910 N. First St., Ashton, $172,500.

Charles H. Austin to Jerad M. Zellhofer, 204 S. Mason Ave., Amboy, $15,000.

Greystone Capital Management LLC to Kern Land Investment Company LLC, one parcel in Wyoming Township, $124,380.

James W. Janoskey to Arthur Baum Day Trust, 304 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $52,250.

Jason H. Williamson and Caroline Ann Williamson to Virginia Valdovinos and Veronica Rodriguez, one parcel in May Township, $18,000.

Gary E. Fletcher and Donna R. Fletcher to Victor John Slopecki and Christine J. Neubert, two parcels in May Township, $26,000.

Steven S. Frick to Luis Samual Irizarry-Torres and Maria T. Ramirez, one parcel in May Township, $26,300.

Jerry L. Smith and Alyce J. Smith to Gregory Robert Spencer and Karen L. Spencer, one parcel in May Township, $35,000.

Paul and Lisa Pennington to Marzena Anna Opido and Michal Moczydlowski, one parcel in May Township, $16,000.

Ronald, Roger and Gladys Eich to Rodolfo Romero Samano, 129 W. Main St., Amboy, $39,900.

North Central Bank to Jason R. Whittaker, trustee, two parcels in May Township, $24,000.

Dawn M. Conner to AR Alpha LLC, 519 Assembly Place, Dixon, $75,000.

Stanley Roy Nelson to Jose A. Torres and Janet L. Torres, one parcel in May Township, $20,000.

Dave Michael Eisert and Jennifer Lee Eisert to Ellen C. Sobol and Stanley P. Sobol Jr., one parcel in May Township, $32,000.

Jacqueline Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez, Reyna M. Ibarra and Ricardo Ramirez Jr. to David Brian, one parcel in May Township, $17,800.

Jacqueline Hernandez, Leonardo Hernandez, Reyna M. Ibarra and Ricardo Ramirez Jr. to Shawn and Julie Bell, one parcel in May Township, $17,800.

William C. Lyons, trustee, and William C. Lyons Revocable Living Trust to Texas Property Development Ltd., 25 N. Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $60,000.

Richard E. Fluck to Peter J. Harkness, 502 Karen Court, Dixon, $25,000.

Dean E. Yocum and Dawn M. Yocum to Nathaniel J. Grossman and Todd M. Troutman, 823 S. College Ave., Dixon, $90,000.

Quit claim deeds

Carol A. Byland to Carol A. Byland and Charity Kennedy, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Betty P. Brown and Roger H. Brown Jr. to Gray Dot Properties LLC, two parcels in Nelson Township, $0.

Chery A. Johnson to Dana M. Considine, administrator, and Michael D. Johnson, 3515 Howlett Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Marilyn Nunez to Francisco Nunez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Tosca Schultz to Lisa Maganfici, 896 Amboy Road, Amboy, $0.

Lisa Magnafici to Tosca Schultz, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Stephanie Sofolo to Stephanie Sofolo and Anthony Menchaca, 1915 Sunnydale Road, Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Lisa Magnafici, co-trustee, Tosca Schultz, co-trustee, Regina Dempsey Descendants Trust and William J. Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust to Lisa Magnafici, 896 Amboy Road, Amboy, $0.

Lisa Magnafici, co-trustee, Tosca Schultz, co-trustee, Regina Dempsey Descendants Trust and William J. Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust to Lisa Magnafici and Tosca Schultz, 896 Amboy Road, Amboy, $0.

Lisa Magnafici, co-trustee, Tosca Schultz, co-trustee, Regina Dempsey Descendants Trust and William J. Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust to Tosca Schultz, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Timmie D. Stewart, trustee, and Timmie D. Stewart Revocable Trust to Mitchell J. Brown, 916 Hemlock Ave., Dixon, $144,500.

David L. Balch, trustee, David L. Balch Trust No. 101, Marilyn R. Balch, trustee, and Marilyn R. Balch Trust No. 101 to Henhouse Properties LLC, 812 Main St., Ashton, $85,500.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, North Star Trust Company, Harris NA and Amcore Bank NA, trustee to UPM Raflatac Inc., 101 Corporate Dr., Dixon, $0.

Executors

Donald M. Reinbold Jr., executor, and John H. Kamm to David Saltijeral, one parcel in May Township, $17,500.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Alejandro Perez to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 526 Roxbury Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Deeds

William J. Dempsey, Lisa Magnafici, co-executor, and Tosca Schultz, co-executor, to Lisa J. Magnafici, co-trustee, Schultz, co-trustee, and William J. Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust, 864 Sterling Road, Amboy, and one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Deeds in trust

Eric T. Gustafson and Patricia A. Gustafson to Eric T. Gustafson Sr., co-trustee, Patricia A. Gustafson, co-trustee, and Gustafson Family Revocable Living Trust, 1121 Center St., Dixon, $0.

Lisa Magnafici, co-trustee, Tosca Schultz, co-trustee, Regina M. Dempsey Family Trust, Regina M. Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust and William J. Dempsey to Lisa Magnafici, co-trustee, Tosca Schultz, co-trustee, Regina M. Dempsey Family Trust and Regina M. Dempsey Farm Real Estate Trust, 864 Sterling Road, Amboy, 896 Amboy Road, Amboy, one parcel in Lee County and one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

David L. Balch, Marilyn R. Balch, David L. Balch, trustee, and David L. Balch Trust No. 101 to David L. Balch, trustee, David L. Balch Trust No. 101, Marilyn R. Balch, trustee, and Marilyn R. Balch Trust No. 101, 602 Evans Ave., Ashton, and 607 Brown Ave., Ashton, $0.

Elizabeth D. Kelly to Timmie D. Stewart, trustee, and Timmie D. Stewart Revocable Living Trust, 1102 N. Hill Dr., Dixon, $165,000.

Transfer on death instrument

Georgia L. Michel to Steven G. Bailey and Susan Fane, 1009 Idlewild Dr., Dixon, $0.

Lease agreement

James R. Goodbar, trustee, and James R. Goodbar Revocable Trust to Deriva Energy Solar LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

West Farm LLC to RWE Clean Energy Development LLC, three parcels in Bradford Township and 2046 Hillison Road, Franklin Grove, $0.

Administrators deeds

Dana M. Considine, administrator, and Michael D. Johnson to Travis John Wood and Karen Sue Wood, 3515 Howlett Road, Paw Paw, $80,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Patrick J. Johnson to John P. Boyce, 1027 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $230,000.

Lyle and Sheryl Hopkins to Hopacres LLC, one parcel in Eagle Point Township and two parcels in Pine Creek Township $0.

Dylan Simler to Bryan Meier, 15331 W. Harper Road, Forreston, $308,500.

Lee County and Lee-Ogle Transportation System to Reagan Mass Transit District, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, $101.

Ronald L. Crisp and Dixie J. Crisp to Rodney H. McMaster and Carla D. McMaster, 1050 N. Pickwick Dr., Rochelle, $242,000.

Bradley R. Crull and Kerry Ward to William D. Upton, 16616 E. Crill Road, Monroe Center, $175,000.

William D. Upton to Arturo Almanza, 16616 E. Crill Road, Monroe Center, $300,000.

Rachael Stahl, Gregory Stahl and Joseph Stahl to Timothy S. Harriman Jr. and Nichole Stephanie Molnar, 212 E. River View Dr., Byron, $60,000.

Rene L. Smith, Rene L. Cowart, Rene L. Schwartz and James Schwartz to Jesse Miles, 845 N. 12th St., Rochelle, $179,000.

Marc and Theresa Bowen to Amber Hackiewicz and Perry Hathcock, 7268 E. Vista Dr., Stillman Valley, $424,900.

James E. White and Ellen L. White to David Golan and Sandra K. Golan, 5296 Harlan Dr., Rochelle, $192,500.

Kent R. Chalus and Susan E. Chalus to Rodney E. Hayenga, trustee, Cynthia A. Hayenga, trustee, and Hayenga Trust 78, 5414 S. Mill Pond Road, Rochelle, $262,000.

Catherine L. Bemis to Brandon Schaffer, 202 N. Reynolds St., Mt. Morris, $94,000.

Lonna L. Nelson to Steven R. Peterson and Kathleen S. Peterson, 8447 N. Hales Corner Road, Stillman Valley, $400,000.

Steven R. Peterson and Kathleen S. Peterson to Jacob R. Pfab and Nicole C. Scullion, 6794 N. Summit Dr., Byron, $315,000.

Jordan Sanders and Charisa A. Yager to Joshua Smith, 3737 W. Lightsville Road, Leaf River, and 9095 N. Small St., Leaf River, $210,000.

Mary Jo Norberg and Matthew T. Kyger to Peter Joseph Angsten Jr., trustee, Alexis Louise Angsten, trustee, and Angsten Family Trust, 204 W. Provost St., Polo, $44,900.

Olivia Anne Joline Hernandez to Richard McQuality, 2763 Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $70,000.

Scott A. Chambers and Melissa Chambers to Alvin Ray Ward and Robin J. Mcquade-Ward, 129 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $215,000.

Michale A. Stukenberg and Colleen M. Stukenberg to Michael A. Stukenberg, trustee, Colleen M. Stukenberg, trustee, Michael A. Stukenberg Revocable Trust and Colleen M. Stukenberg Revocable Trust, 12 parcels in Maryland Township, 9296 W. Illinois Route 72, Forreston, 11123 W. Illinois Route 72, Forreston, 7881 N. Columbine Road Cell Tower, Forreston, 7833 N. Columbine Road, Forreston, and 7630 N. Mile Road, Forreston, $0.

Planet Home Lending LLC to John Gomez, 5531 S. Forester Dr., Rochelle, $184,500.

David and Derek Willey to David C. Zindell and Elizabeth P. Andreas, 6447 E. Possum Trail, Oregon, $269,000.

Michael L. Knoup and Tammy M. Knoup to Brian Combs, 833 Fairground Circle Dr., Oregon, $360,000.

Andrea Serriteno to Julie M. Hanson, 331 Rosalind Road, Rochelle, $145,000.

Kathleen Leal to Hayden Klapp, 305 N. Division Ave., Polo, $108,000.

Toni L. Norden and Toni L. Yount to Ruby Valencia, 214 N. Etnyre Ave., Oregon, $85,000.

Steven W. Young and Jonathon A. Young to Pamela and Bemis Lester, 8298 N. Kishwaukee Road, Stillman Valley, $193,500.

Marshall C. Unzicker and Kelly M. Broederdorf to Jason A. Skinner and Jessica L. Skinner, 505 N. Fifth St., Oregon, $75,000.

Quit claim deeds

Eileen I. Anderson to Forrestville Valley School District 221 Board of Education, 503 and 505 Main St, Forreston, $0.

David M. Dinges and Luara Dinges to Byron Blackhawk Rental LLC, 303 E. Blackhawk Dr., Byron, $0.

David M. Dinges and Jan. R. Twardowski to Byron Union Rental LLC, 112 S. Union St., Byron, and 113 S. Union St., Byron, $0.

David M. Dinges and Jan. R. Twardowski to Byron Front Rental LLC, 115 E. Front St., Byron, $0.

Karen S. Sommer, deceased by heirs, to Ronald E. Sommer, 306 S. Fletcher Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Kaitlyn Deraitus to Jordan Deraitus, 111 Third Ave., Forreston, $0.

Jose B. Diaz to Jessica Gomez Alvarez, 501 Autumnwolf Dr., Davis Junction, $0.

Scott A. Windsor to Scott A. Windsor and Shawn R. Windsor, $0.[[ No PIN.]]

Trustee deeds

Wallace J. Burke, trustee, Wallace J. Burke Trust, Laurine Anna Burke Trust and Laurine Anna Burke, trustee, to Michael and Troy Feece, two parcels in Flagg Township, $1,556,510.

Myron Johnson, trustee, Jo Ann Johnson, trustee, and Myron and Jo Ann Johnson Living Trust to Saldal Properties LLC, 1027 Avenue E, Rochelle, and 927 Avenue E, Rochelle, $308,000.

Randell C. Calvert, trustee, Randell C. Calvert Revocable Trust 1, Roberta A. Calvert, trustee, and Roberta A. Calvert Revocable Trust 1 to Elijah L. Hoffman and Rachelle Lauren Hoffman, 7908 N. Winding Oak Lane, Stillman Valley, $385,000.

Nancy C. Hay and NCH Trust 1118 to Brennan A. Peters, 2741 S. Chana Road, Chana, $242,500.

Deeds in trust

Lyle and Sheryl Hopkins to Lyle Hopkins, trustee, Lyle Hopkins Living Trust, Sheryl Hopkins, trustee, and Sheryl Hopkins Living Trust, 7074 W. Penn Corner Road, Polo, $0.

Transfer on death instrument

George L. Cox and Debra K. Cox to Cheyenne S. Cox, 408 W. Center St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Dixie L. Dzielak and Daniel R. Dawson III to Jaydn CL Aliprandini, 125 E. Merchant St., Byron, $0.

Judges deeds

Ogle County Circuit Judge, James D. Felts, Renee J. Felts and RJF Revocable Trust to James D. Felts, 01723 E. Spring Creek Road, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Rollie A. Elder and Kelly A. Elder to Lucas Foglesong, 1705 Albany St., Erie, $132,500.

Jon A. Lockhart to Thomas W. Jones, one parcel in Ustick Township on Smaltz Road in Fulton, $60,000.

John T. Mueller and Jolene E. Mueller to William A. Jones, two parcels in Prophetstown Township, $1,808,196.

Roy H. Sharp Jr. and Shirley M. Sharp to Tristan W. Rosalez, 606 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $79,000.

Tom Keogh to Bengie T. Phillips, 217 Second Ave., Rock Falls, $20,000.

Gabriela Rocha and Raquel Huerta to Jayden A. Martinez, 214 E. Sixth St., Rock Falls, $112,900.

Sergio Arredondo to Taydreana Durden, 1202 Avenue K, Sterling, $28,000.

Mary Kay Whaley, also known as Mary Kathryn Whaley, to Becky S. McKinley, 1013 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $92,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Sebastian Carreno, 509 N. Cherry St., Morrison, $56,000.

US Bank, trustee, and VRMTG Asset Trust to Kyle and Jody Young, 1204 Mulnix St., Rock Falls, $32,000.

Robert M. Alt to JVR LLC, 8889 Lincoln Road, Fulton, $0.

Lonny O’Bryan to Ture A. Person and Conni J. Person, 500 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $300.

Darren Christan to Darian Elizabeth Christian and Colin Russell Baker, 1607 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Ronnie L. Hughes Jr., Lacy M. Renner and Ronnie Lee Hughes Sr. Estate to Bailee and Allie Rosalez, 1102 Harvey Dr., Sterling, $30,000.

Michael J. McCombs and Miranda McCombs to Cheyanne N. Bellows, 407 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $120,000.

Rose Baeza to Jacob McKenna, 302 W. 15th St., Sterling, $136,000.

Mario and Debra A. Vivarelli to Justin E. Shuman, 1302 E. Lefevre Road, Sterling, $165,000.

US Bank to Alexandra Speare Thayer, 506 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $36,000.

Quit claim deeds

Lance A. Armstrong and Kaylee J. Armstrong to Lance A. Armstrong and Kaylee J. Armstrong, 10153 Hickory Hills Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Stefan M. Clouse to Melissa R. Clouse, 7339 Polk Road, Fulton, $0.

Luann Gvozdjak to Luann Gvozdjak and John M. Gvozdjak, one parcel in Genesee Township, $0.

James M. Vogel to Marc and Cathy Vogel, 719 17th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Linda M. Dowd to Linda M. Dowd and Sonya Ananias, 905B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $0.

Tammy Carlson to Tony Shuman, 1640 Kiner Road, Prophetstown, $0.

Richard E. Hansen to Richard E. Hansen and Helen Kimberly D. Hansen, 17041 Ebson Road, Fulton, $0.

Stephen Nalder to Stephen Nalder and Wanna Kongtakhian, 807 W. 13th St., Sterling, $0.

Debra K. Kofron and Robert J. Kofron to Brett and Donna K. Stichter, 10170 Lyman Road, Erie, $0.

Trustee deeds

John Vanosdol, trustee, and Joyce Geneva Winch Trust to Scott I. Cobane, 3515 Harbor Dr. Rock Falls, $0.

Executors

Joyce Geneva Winch Estate to John Vanosdol, trustee, and Joyce Geneva Winch Trust, 3515 Harbor Dr., Rock Falls, 9060 Buell Road, Rock Falls, 28260 Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, and two parcels in Montmorency Township, $0.

Donald R. Nelms Estate to Rollie A. Elder IV, 1004 Holland Dr., Rock Falls, $90,000.

Deeds

Sue Ann Pfleger to Sue Ann Pfleger, trustee, and SAP Farm Trust No. 1223, three parcels in Clyde Township $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Charlie A. Strand to Wells Fargo Bank, 412 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $0.

Nancy R. Gebhardt to Nancy R. Gebhardt Trust and Diane Mertens, trustee, 1406 Parkview Road, Sterling, $1.

Andrew Melsness and Jason Lecompte to Jason L. Lecompte Trust and Andrew G. Melsness Trust, 1110 First Ave., Sterling, $0.

David C. Oberbillig and Rebecca J. Oberbillig to David C. Oberbillig, trustee, Rebecca J. Oberbillig, trustee, and Oberbillig Family Trust, 4459 Austin Road, Sterling $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office