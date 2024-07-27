Pastor’s Corner: Help us help Sauk Valley children with back-to-school needs

As summer winds down and families gear up for the new school year, Corner Fringe Ministries Dixon, in partnership with the Freedom Outreach Center, is here to lend a helping hand with our back-to-school clothing drive.

We want to bless as many children as possible in the Sauk Valley area to begin the school year with confidence and the essentials they need. We’re collecting donations now through Thursday, Aug. 1, and will host a special giveaway event Sunday, Aug. 4.

At Corner Fringe Ministries Dixon, we know that having the right clothes and supplies can make a big difference in a child’s school experience. That’s why we’re excited to host this back-to-school clothing drive, aiming to support families in our community who might need a little extra help this year.

This year, we’re teaming up with the Freedom Outreach Center, a new and growing ministry. The Freedom Outreach Center is dedicated to serving the Sauk Valley and surrounding areas by collaborating with churches, nonprofits and individuals to meet the needs of our community. It provides items such as clothing, furniture, appliances, household gadgets and baby items, all given freely to those in need. Plus, it connects community members with other local resources for additional support.

We’re looking for specific items to help students get ready for school:

Clothing (all sizes)

Backpacks

Lunchboxes

School supplies (notebooks, pencils, pens, etc.)

Shoes

Although we’d love brand-new items, we’re more than happy to accept gently used items in very good condition. Please make sure donations are clean and free from stains, tears and holes.

To donate, please reach out to schedule a drop-off or pickup time. You can reach us by calling 815-973-1326 or 815-821-4054 or emailing contactfreedomoutreach@gmail.com. We kindly ask that you schedule a time for drop-offs to keep things organized. Please don’t drop off items without scheduling a time first.

Our back-to-school clothing drive will wrap up with a giveaway event Aug. 4 at Corner Fringe Ministries Dixon, 1552 Route 52, Dixon. Families are invited to come and pick out what they need to help their kids feel ready and excited for the new school year. It’s going to be a wonderful day of community support and encouragement.

Join us in making a difference

We can’t do this alone – we need our community to get involved! Whether you can donate items, volunteer your time or help spread the word, every little bit helps make a big difference. Let’s come together to help children and families in our community.

For information and updates, follow Freedom Outreach Center on Facebook and Instagram, or reach out via email at contactfreedomoutreach@gmail.com.

Let’s work together to support our students and families. Your generosity can brighten a child’s start to the school year and make a lasting impact. Thank you for being a part of this effort!