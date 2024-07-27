Letter: Thank you SVACC Golf Play Day sponsors and participants

I would like to thank the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce members who sponsored or participated in the 58th annual golf outing on behalf of the chamber’s board of directors and golf committee.

The outing featured 132 golfers who raised funds for the Charles Farnham Business Scholarship and chamber workforce development initiatives.

Thank you to title sponsor Kunes Auto Group Sterling, double eagle sponsors Sterling Commercial Roofing and CGH Medical Center, and Kunes RV Sterling, and hospitality sponsor OnCall Imaging.

We also would like to thank the hole sponsors and golfers: 7:24 Fitness on the Rock, Boss Roofing, Central Bank Illinois, Clifton Larson Allen, Compeer Financial, Davis & Gisi, DD Homes Network, Edward Jones/Tom Gleissner, Enernova, Farmer’s National Bank, HALO Branded Solutions, Hawkins Cassens/Assured Partners, Johnson Oil Company, Manpower, Midland States Bank, Mike Sprague/State Farm, Morningside 5SSL, RE/MAX Sauk Valley/Alejandro Rivera, RRCA Accounts Management, Sauk Valley Bank, Sauk Valley Media, Scholl Insurance, Select Employees Credit Union, Service Master, Smeltzer Insurance, Jake Gerdes/State Farm, state Rep. Bradley Fritts, Sterling Federal Bank, Sterling Steel Company, Surf Internet, The Cornerstone Agency, The IFH Group, Walmart Supply Chain, Ward, Murray Pace & Johnson, Whiteside Area Career Center, Willett Hofman, Winter Construction, Wipfli, and X-Golf Sauk Valley.

Thanks to Deer Valley Golf Course for hosting the tournament. Congratulations to the tournament winners: First place, X Golf Sauk Valley; second place, ServiceMaster; and third place, 7:24 Fitness on the Rock.

We are grateful for members’ support as we fulfill the chamber’s mission to enhance Sauk Valley’s economic climate and quality of life.

Kris Noble

Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce executive director