‘Mean Girls, The Musical’ to be staged at Sterling’s Centennial Auditorium

STERLING — Centennial Auditorium/Sterling High School will present “Mean Girls, The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26; at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Based on the movie by the same name, teenage Cady Heron was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed “the Plastics,” but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname.

Tickets are available online at centennialauditorium.org or at the box office from 3 to 6 p.m. The box office can be reached at 815-622-3248. This show is rated PG-13 for adult humor, innuendo and language.