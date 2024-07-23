Sterling, Rock Falls’ DQs to donate portion of sales Thursday

STERLING — DQ, in partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, is working to change kids’ health and bring hope to University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital through their annual Miracle Treat Day on Thursday, July 25.

When a Blizzard Treat is purchased at the DQ location in Sterling and Rock Falls on Miracle Treat Day, Thursday, July 25, $1 or more is donated to University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, a Children’s Miracle Network member hospital. Funds provide urgent, high-quality care kids need to thrive and offer their families comfort in knowing what’s next.

In 2023, the partnership between Dairy Queen and Children’s Miracle Network raised over $57,000 for University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital, helping to support patients and families. This year, participating locations are hoping to surpass $60,000 in fundraising.

University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital has been dedicated to meeting the health care needs of children and families since 1919. As Iowa’s only comprehensive children’s hospital, the facility provides care for children from birth to young adulthood. Services range from promoting wellness to the care of general childhood illness, surgery, traumatic injuries, life-threatening and chronic illnesses, and developmental disabilities.

As part of an academic medical center, University of Iowa Health Care Stead Family Children’s Hospital also performs research to help solve the mysteries of childhood diseases, in addition to training the next generation of health care professionals.