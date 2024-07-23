Dixon Municipal Band will celebrate Halloween in July at weekly concert

The Dixon Municipal Band will celebrate Halloween in July on Thursday, July 25. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell in Dixon. (Photo provided by Donald Burnett)

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Band will celebrate Halloween in July during its concert on Thursday, July 25.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Page Park Band Shell. The concert will include Flight Of The Pegasus, Funeral March Of A Marionette, Cantina Band and March Of The Madcap Marionettes.

Be ready for spooky music such as A Night on Bald Mountain, The Dark Knight, Music for a Darkened Theater, Selections From Wicked, Ghost Walk, and Selections From The Phantom Of The Opera. There will be door prizes, and GG’s Ice Cream will be scooping up their delicious treats.