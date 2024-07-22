July 22, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

National Night Out is Aug. 6 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network
Dixon Police squad

Dixon Police squad (Earleen Hinton)

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department will host National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6.

In conjunction with the Dixon Park District and other community partners, the police department is inviting the community to Wooden Wonderland, 1312 Washington Ave., for a free family friendly event consisting of Touch a Truck and other kid friendly activities.

National Night Out is a nationwide event focused on making neighborhood partnerships with first responders and other resources available to the community.

For more information, call 815-288-4411.

Have a Question about this article?
DixonDixon Police DepartmentDixon Park District
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois