National Night Out is Aug. 6 in Dixon

DIXON — The Dixon Police Department will host National Night Out from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 6.

In conjunction with the Dixon Park District and other community partners, the police department is inviting the community to Wooden Wonderland, 1312 Washington Ave., for a free family friendly event consisting of Touch a Truck and other kid friendly activities.

National Night Out is a nationwide event focused on making neighborhood partnerships with first responders and other resources available to the community.

For more information, call 815-288-4411.