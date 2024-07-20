Property Transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for July 6-12

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Connie S. Blosser Emry to Dennis Rector, 1298 N. Bataan Road, Dixon, $0.

Mlchristoffersen LLC to Laurenklee Llc, 81 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $200,000.

Allied First Bank and Servbank to Mark D. Crownhart and Janet K. Crownhart, 148 N. East Ave., Amboy, $67,000.

Austin Wolf to Anna Losic, 163 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $297,500.

Mark L. Henson to Dyanna L. Gray, 414 S. Butler St., Nelson, $270,000.

Wanda M. Deacon to Christine Bend and Richard Hornung, 738 First St., West Brooklyn, $55,000.

Eight Acres Farm LLC to Jonathan T. Ritter and Samantha J. Ritter, 223 Chapman St, Paw Paw, $145,000.

Brian K. Sherlock, Diane J. Blair Sherlock and Shannon K. Sherlock to Christopher J. Loveland, 603 Second Ave., Dixon, $81,000.

Joshua Butterfield to Kirstie Gentry, 412 Barker Ave., Dixon, $80,000.

Thomas P. Grennan and Heather M. Grennan to SFV LLP, 986 Atkinson Road, Harmon, $2,000,000.

Thomas and Diane Greenwood to Joseph Mallette, 1573 U.S. Highway 52, Dixon, $120,000.

Mildred Garnder and Mildred Cox to Eslie Garcia and Ellia I. Zambonino, one parcel in May Township, $60,000.

Vicki Gilley to Caitlin R. Bohannon, 1706 Nachusa Road, Nachusa, $145,000.

Brian and Dawn Riffert to John David Ludwig III and Jade K. Ludwig, one parcel in May Township, $17,500.

William Shawn Hoyle Jr. to Laura L. Steffa, 621 N. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $165,000.

Wilma L. Robinson to Pablo Rosario Jr., one parcel in May Township, $9,000.

Steve M. Glover and John Bunda Jr. to Kristina May Ferez, one parcel in Sublette Township, $14,500.

Woodhaven Association to Christopher John Collins and Heather Helene Hansen, one parcel in May Township, $11,000.

Antonio and Milagros De Guzman to Sheila J. Belousek, one parcel in Sublette Township, $14,000.

Cecelia Banks to Karen Lynne Barry, one parcel in May Township, $50,000.

Plowman Investments LLC to Michael F. Lawton and Tracey J. Lawton, 1236 Great Oaks Way, Dixon, $7,500.

Donald H. Ehrke to Danielle Rebecca Gibellina and Regina Gibellina Dibello, one parcel in May Township, $30,000.

Diane L. Mesko and Diane L. Shaffer to Matthew Saville Powers and Darci Lynn Powers, one parcel in May Township, $23,600.

Quit claim deeds

Lee Davis Branscum to David Lee Branscum and Ashley Nicole Branscum, 205 Willett Ave., Dixon, $0.

Eva Velez to Gisela Castrejon, one parcel in May Township, $34,000.

Trustee deeds

Larry G. McCormick, trustee, Larry G. McCormick Living Trust and Mary R. McCormick Living Trust to Caden S. Thueson, Kylie A. Theuson and Kylie A. Heninger, 1662 Lawrence Lane, Dixon, $0.

Julie L. McLearen, co-trustee, Melissa Kanwischer, co-trustee, Julie L. McLearen, Melissa Kanwischer and Alfhild S. Stangeland to Julie L. McLearen and Melissa Kanwischer, 1420 Woodlawn Road, Lee, and three parcels in Willow Creek Township, $0.

Julie L. McLearen and Melissa Kanwischer to Jose and Claudia Villarreal, 3440 Herman Road, Lee, $0.

Danny L. Diehl Jr., trustee, and Danny L. Diehl Jr. Trust to Gerardo De La Torre Jr., 830 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $140,000.

James D. Schielein, co-trustee, to Diana L. Westart, co-trustee, Donald L. Schielein Descendants Trust and Rosene Schielein Descendants Trust to Diana L. Westart, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

James D. Schielein, co-trustee, Diana L. Westart, co-trustee, Donald L. Schielein Descendants Trust and Rosene Schielein Descendants Trust to D&R Schielein Solar LLC, two parcels in South Dixon Township, $0.

Dharmesh K. Mehta, co-trustee, Jegruti D. Mehta, co-trustee, Dharmesh Mehta Family Trust and Jagruti Mehta Family Trust to Hai Phi Huynh, 410 Marclare St., Dixon, $145,000.

Warranty deeds in trust

Michael R. Leslie, Rebecca Fredericks and Rebecca M. Leslie to Michael R. Leslie, trustee, Michael R. Leslie Trust, Rebecca M. Leslie, trustee, and Rebecca M. Leslie Trust, 1775 Clearview Road, Dixon, $0.

Tamra L. Sawicki and Thomas J. Janetske to Daniel R. Carroll, trustee, Daniel R. Carroll Trust, Michelle L. Carroll, trustee, and Michelle L. Carroll Trust, one parcel in May Township, $22,500.

Transfer on death instrument

Gary M. Cerveny to Emilyn Murray, 512 Armedia St., Dixon, $0.

Lease agreement

Richard A. Humphrey to Deriva Energy Solar LLC and Duke Energy Renewables Solar LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

L. Penfield Faber, trustee, and Faber Land Trust to Steward Creek Solar LLC, nine parcels in Alto Township, and one parcel in Willow Creek Township, $0.

Administrators deeds

John P. Bransfield, Harold Charles Shelton Jr. and Kelly L. Flessner to Ricardo Juarez and Michelle Zavala, two parcels in May Township, $28,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Franklin D. Noffsinger, deceased, by heirs to Geraldine H. Noffsinger, 228 N. Franklin St., Byron, $0.

Lois M. Barnhart to Keith Phillip Budden, 209 N. Campbell Ave., Polo, $105,000.

Maribeth K. Hilliard to Talbert Properties LLC, 629 Mill Ridge Road, Byron, $142,500.

Juan Gabriel Milan and Eloisa Milan to Sergio Magallon Vargas and Emery Taylor Shanens, 815 N. Second St., Rochelle, $177,500.

Basith M. Osmani and Jana I. Osmani to Graham and Jessica Isaacson, 10167 E. Deer Creek Lane, Rochelle, $540,000.

Alyscia Settles and Jeremy Etes to Daniel Anthony Graves and Keryn A. Martin, 8259 S. Main St., Grand Detour, $180,000.

Raymond J. Newton and Valerie D. Newton to Kelsi K. Eyster and Jonathan D. Lewis, 324 Northknoll Dr., Rochelle, $260,000.

Alvin L. Winstead and Kimberly K. Winstead to Shawn M. Pattison and Haylee E. Pattison, 306 S. Walnut St., Stillman Valley, $199,500.

Richard F. Pelka to Raymond D. Smith, 609 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $60,000.

Patrick J. Gilmour and Nancy S. Gilmour to Ted Gesin, 103 S. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $70,000.

Gregoria Feliciana Ramos to Magdalena R. Navejas, 414 Wayne Road, Rochelle, $150,000.

Joan H. Culley to David and Marjorie Dixon, 8328 S. Delaware Road, Dixon, $225,000.

Randolph G. Rundle to Darcilyn E. Teafoe, 115 W. Merchant St., Byron, $116,500.

Jeffrey W. Mizner and Carrie B. Mizner to Maria Lucia Pulida Rojas, Brenda Jullisa Meraz Pulido, Rolando Meraz Pulido and Julio Rolando Meraz Luna, 345 Misty Meadow Lane, Davis Junction, $296,000.

Jaime M. Wrasse, Joseph R. Dyal and Donna M. Dyal to Nicholas and Kristen Sapoznik, 2008 Southfield Lane, Byron, $222,000.

Michelle R. Gilmore, deceased by heirs, and Jerome Johnson, deceased by heirs, to Darrell and Paula Gilbert, 309 Errett Road, Rochelle, $66,000.

Daniel L. Bengston and Teresa B. Schoenhardt to Capital HG LLC, 1749 E. Water Road, Byron, $259,000.

Tim and Jennifer Boehle to Thomas L. Christensen and Kila K. Christensen, 2874 E. Orchid Lane, Oregon, $492,000.

Irving Joe Drought and Donna L. Drought to Andres Saucedo Herrera Jr. and Nicole Elizabeth Isham, 1420 Highland Dr., Rochelle, $242,000.

Benjamin P. Donovan to Cole J. Henert and Sandra Henert, 1214 Union Dr., Davis Junction, $298,000.

Quit claim deeds

Nathan W. Reinhold and Callie Reinhold to Nathan W. Reinhold, 7845 S. Tampam Dr., Dixon, and one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Lawrence Taber to Ashley Evans, 3553 S. Brookville Road, Polo, $0.

John Dohert to Linda L. Kish, 501 Slippery Rock Dr., Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Marilyn K. Nelson, trustee, Marcia Sue Flessner, trustee, Marlys A. Carpenter, trustee, Marian Schnulle Trust and Edward A. Schnulle Trust to Lenny A. Grobe, 2039 N. Valentine Road, Polo, $10,260.

Nena Morrison, trustee, and Morrison Trust 1 to Kevin C. Kemper, 109 Janet Ave., Rochelle, $155,000.

Robert L. Rhoads, trustee, Caryl J. Rhoads, trustee, and Robert and Caryl Rhoads Trust 101 to Derek and Gabrielle Troha, 4799 Center Road, Rochelle, $230,000.

Joyce C. Salter, trustee, and Joyce C. Salter Revocable Living Trust to Dakota M. Heiman, 410 E. Wayne St., Polo, $102,000.

Stephen W. Liezert, trustee, Stephen W. Liezert Trust, Eileen M. Liezert, trustee, and Eileen M. Liezert Trust to Harry P. Charnock and Roxanne M. Charnock, 704 Woolf Court, Rochelle, $165,000.

Daniel A. Schmidt, trustee, and Schmidt Family Trust to Richard S. Schuler and Lonna J. Schuler, one parcel on Oregon Trail Road in Polo and one parcel in Pine Creek Township, $100,000.

David A. Wiener, trustee, and Morris Wiener Trust to John Venton Donaldson III, 705 S. Sixth St., Oregon, $137,000.

Timothy N. Greenfield, trustee, Catherine A. Greenfield, trustee, and T&C Trust 921 to Bruce L. Hiscox, trustee, Brenda C. Hiscox, trustee, and Hiscox Family Living Trust, 2745 S. Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $0.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County Sheriff and Kelly Sue Butler to Hub Shuttle Inc., 106 E. Splendor Court, Stillman Valley, $148,501.

Deeds in trust

John E. Pierce and Staci F. Pierce to John E. Pierce, trustee, Staci F. Pierce, trustee, and Teams JS Trust 424, 4238 Armour Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Ted N. Gesin to Ted N. Gesin, trustee, and Ted N. Gesin Living Trust, 1786 W. Illinois Route 64, Oregon, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

James J. Vanhorn Trust to Jack R. Vanhorn and Kathy Vanhorn, 2701 Spruce St., Rock Falls, $70,000.

Thomas S. Wickes to Bradley Wickes, 13400 Albany Road, Albany, $100,000.

Jennifer Sue Adams, Keeton R. Lawrenence, Rylan D. Adams, Lucas C. Adams, Skye A. Adams and Emma P. Adams to Gregory E. Adams, 91 Tampico Road, Tampico, $29,000.

Steven J. Smoth to Mercedes Johnson, 608 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $122,000.

Jeffery A. Wood to Ramona L. Hanson and Walter J. Hanson, 1008 13th Ave., Fulton, $197,250.

Donna L. Gray, now known as Donna L. Johnson, to Korey R. Zigler, 412 E. North St., Morrison, $50,000.

Mercedes A. Johnson to Noe Jaime Garcia, 24815 Como Road, Sterling, $150,000.

Jeffrey C. Link and Monica A. Link to Cody and Krystal Spencer, one parcel in Hopkins Township, $16,000.

James T. Howard and Charity Howard to Katrina J. Graff, 505 W. 19th St., Rock Falls, $59,900.

Douglas L. Eilers to Carl Bieneman and Jannet M. Bieneman, 1303 Franklin St., Rock Falls, $150,000.

Maria Diana Pena Chumacero, Minerva Pena Ferrel, Esmeralda Pena Roman, Normal L. Pena Medina and Loraen Pena Romo to Maria Diana Pena Chumacero, 505 Avenue L, Sterling, $60,000.

Ryan Bohms and Alyssa Bohms, formerly known as Alyssa Drehmer, to Abigail M. Stevens, 206 Douglas St., Prophetstown, $91,000.

Lila M. Edeus to Riley M. O’Brien, 9399 Freeport Road, Rock Falls, $110,000.

Carolyn J. Spencer to Albert N. Otten and Linda E. Otten, 403 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $50,000.

Kevin Case and Wendy F. Case to Michael J. Bushaw, 603 Burbon St., Rock Falls, $130,000.

Allen P. Wade and Jessica A. Wade to Anthony M. Wade, 606 W. Sixth St., Prophetstown, $25,000.

David E. Bartels and Teresa Sue Bartels to Charles A. Palumbo and Susan D. Palumbo, 215 Maple Ave., Morrison, $209,900.

Larry G. McCormick to Lavander P. Williams and Julie Williams, one parcel in Sterling Township, $14,000.

Sandra K. Phillips and David M. Wolber to Joseph P. McDonald, 203 E. Ninth St., Rock Falls, $59,900.

Mara C. Barber, formerly known as Mara C. Bilyeu, to Allison Jo Green, 1009 16th Ave., Fulton, $87,000.

Larry K. Esbjornson and Mary P. Esbjornson to Barry and Joyce Wilcox, 21097 Lincoln Road, Sterling, $515,000.

Paul D. Young and Brigitte M. Young to Joshua and Alicia Frank, 7010 Ellis Road, Erie, $160,000.

Hillary R. Bousman, Joshua A. Bousman, Jeffrey Thomas Dalton and Lisa M. Dalton to M5 Conveying Consultants LLC, 1028 13th Ave., Fulton, $147,464.

Kalyan Investments LLC to Fulton Retail Development Group Inc., 1004 Fourth St., Fulton, and 1006 Fourth St., Fulton, $192,000.

Quit claim deeds

Paul O. Wikoff Jr. To Debra Louise Wikoff, 2004 Terrace Land, Morrison, $0.

Keeton R. Lawrence to Jennifer Sue Adams, 91 Tampico Road, Tampico, $0.

Lawrence L. Bruckner to Lawrence L. Bruckner and Luanne F. Bruckner, 1512 Avenue K, Sterling, $0.

Jay Barber to Petra Sandoval, 907 W. 15th St., Sterling, $0.

Carlos Cervantes to Shannon N. Cervantes, 502 W. 11th St., Sterling, $0.

Mary Schick to Anthony James Triplett, 205 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $100.

Cristina V. Peli Ma to Cristina V. Peli Ma and Matute A. Peli Jr., 1606 Calvary Court, Sterling, $0.

Trustee deeds

Larry G. McCormick Trust and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Jerry L. Bellini and Patricia S. Bellini, one parcel in Sterling Township, $13,750.

Susan Hays, trustee, and Steven C. Snyder Trust to John Justice Jenkins and Evelyn Margaret Jenkins, 820 Seventh St., Erie, $123,000.

Larry G. McCormick Trust and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Cole C. Young and Ariel E. Young, one parcel in Erie Township, $107,000.

Deeds

John T. Jimenez Trust to Valory L. Jimenez Trust, 1004 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Jacob M. Smith to US Bank, 1103 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

David A. Campbell Jr. Estate to Randall Ted Norris, 508 Pleasant St., Rock Falls, $70,900.

Michel J. Wiersema and Tawny M. Wiersema to Tawny M. Wiersema, trustee, Michel J. Wiersema, trustee, and The Wiersema Family Trust, 15079 Henry Road, Morrison, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Kaelin A. Claxton to Rex Lasson, 1015 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $51,481.

Whiteside County sheriff and Bridie Bartnicki Estate to Rock River Housing Trust, 302 E. Park St., Morrison, $20,001.

Glynn Grimes, trustee, and Alice L. Grimes Trust to Deborah A. Terbush, 211 S. Joy St., Tampico, $0.

Judges deeds

Intercounty Judicial Sales Corp and Judith S. Robidoux to US Bank, trustee, Bank of America, trustee, Merrill Lynch First Franklin Mortgage and series 20071, 1513 Eighth Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office