Dixon City Council approves Phase 1 of 18-acre rental community development

Ted Hvarre (middle left) of Hvarre Development LLC presented the city of Dixon planning commission with the preliminary plat for a rental community known as Pirups Landing on June 27, 2024. Located off Taylor Court in Dixon, Hvarre's plans include the construction of detached apartments, multi-unit townhomes and a community center. (Payton Felix)

DIXON - The Dixon City Council approved Monday the first phase of an 18-acre rental community development off Taylor Court.

Located at the far east end of Woodlawn Avenue, Hvarre Holdings LLC aims to bring life back to “a section of town that most people forgot about,” owner Ted Hvarre said.

The rental community, known as Pirups Landing, will feature multiple four- and five-unit townhomes; a total of 22 one- and two-bedroom detached apartments, often referred to as tiny homes; and a community center with a library, management offices and shared kitchen and lounge spaces, Hvarre said.

The first phase of the development includes 12 detached apartments lining Taylor Court, the community center and three multi-unit townhomes, he said.

Hvarre first presented his plans to the city’s planning commission on June 27, which unanimously voted to recommend the City Council approve the new development. The commission meets once a month, as needed, to review and recommend comprehensive plans of public improvements for the City Council to approve.

City Council member Mary Oros asked Hvarre about his timeline for the project to which he responded, “about 10 years ago.”

After a compilation of 16 years of work designing the rental community, Hvarre said he wants to have it completed as soon as possible.

“I do have three other projects that we’re working on in this community and another so this will be put in the mix,” he said.

Hvarre has stood before the City Council and the planning commission many times on similar projects he has developed in Dixon, including the Overlook Garden Townhomes and Summerwood Gardens.

To the council, Hvarre echoed what he told the commission, that Pirups Landing will be a rental community only and the units will be listed at fair market value. The units are going to be new builds with a modern design and the list price will reflect that, he said.

The community is built and marketed for those who can’t afford to buy a townhome but are still in need of that type of home, Hvarre said.

The townhomes will have multiple one- and two-bedroom units. The architectural designs were completed by County Line Design, a small business in Mt. Morris. Hvarre said these units are very nice and their designs have been successful in other communities.

There will be no restrictions on age or income and the units will be available for short- or long-term rentals, Hvarre said.

Hvarre’s next steps are to obtain Environmental Protection Agency certification and engineering approval. After that, construction can begin.