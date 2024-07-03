Dixon’s planning commission recommends City Council approve 18-acre rental development plan

Ted Hvarre (middle left) of Hvarre Development LLC presents the city of Dixon planning commission with the preliminary plat for a rental community known as Pirups Landing. Located off Taylor Court in Dixon, Hvarre's plans include the construction of detached apartments, multi-unit townhomes and a community center. (Payton Felix)

DIXON — The city of Dixon’s planning commission voted unanimously on a recommendation for the city council to approve the final plat for phase one of an 18-acre rental community development off Taylor Court.

The planning commission meets once a month, as needed, to review and recommend comprehensive plans of public improvements for the City Council to approve. Ted Hvarre, of Hvarre Development LLC, on Thursday presented the commission with his plans for a new rental community known as Pirups Landing. It will feature multi-unit townhomes; one- and two-bedroom detached apartments, often referred to as tiny homes; and a community center with a library, management offices and shared kitchen and lounge spaces, he said.

The first phase of the development includes 12 detached apartments lining Taylor Court, the community center and three multi-unit townhomes, according to the plat shown at the meeting. The recommendation in favor of this development will now be sent to the City Council for approval during the council’s regular meeting on Monday, July 15.

Hvarre told the commission it will be a rental community only and the units will be listed at fair market value. The units are going to be new builds with a modern design and the list price will reflect that, he said.

There will be no restrictions on age or income and the units will be available for short-term or long-term rentals, he said.

The townhomes will have four to five one- and two-bedroom units. The architectural designs were completed by County Line Design, a small business in Mount Morris. Hvarre said these units are very nice and their designs have been successful in other communities.

The community is built and marketed for those who can’t afford to buy a townhome but are still in need of that type of home, Hvarre said.

Members of the planning commission raised questions about fire safety and emergency exits, as Taylor Court appears to be the only entrance and exit into the planned neighborhood. Hvarre assured them that there are plenty of emergency entrances and exits that are for emergency responders’ use.

He emphasized how thoroughly he has planned this concept and noted that the private streets within the community have personal significance to him. For example, “Marius Lane” was named after his grandfather.

Hvarre said he came up with the idea in 2006, bought the property in 2008 and started designing that same year. After 16 years, Hvarre has “spent an entire career on this,” he said.

Hvarre still needs to obtain U.S. Environmental Protection Agency certification and get the engineering approved before any construction can begin.

Hvarre has stood before the planning commission many times on similar projects he has developed in Dixon, including the Overlook Garden Townhomes and Summerwood Gardens. He noted that he wished there were more neighbors attending the meeting and to give their input “whether it’s good or bad.”