Beyond Trim: A tofu-torial

Mention tofu and some people might wrinkle their nose and say “Ewww!” But I’d be willing to bet that many people who have that reaction have never actually tried it.

Tofu is made by adding a coagulant to soy milk to separate the solid curds from the whey and then pressing the curds to form cakes. If that sounds familiar to you, it’s because the process is very similar to that for making cheese.

Tofu is mild in flavor, and it can be seasoned and cooked in many different ways. It lends itself to both sweet and savory dishes, and there are different textures available, ranging from soft to extra firm (again, like cheese!)

There are two primary varieties of tofu that you will find at your grocer. “Silken” tofu is shelf stable and comes in cardboard tetra-paks. You may find it in the ethnic section next to other Asian foods. Its texture is more like a firm yogurt, and it can be used to make custard-like dishes (quiche, pudding, etc.), scrambles or sauces.

A perishable variety of tofu is found in the refrigerated section. It’s usually packed in plastic tubs and the block of tofu is surrounded by liquid to keep it fresh. This variety is offered in medium, firm and extra firm textures. This variety can be scrambled or cut into slices or cubes and then pan fried, baked or even grilled.

There are other varieties of tofu that you might find in Asian specialty markets but the two I have mentioned are the most common.

Tofu contains a lot of water and for many recipes it needs to be drained and pressed for the best results. This can be done in a press made specifically for the job or by placing the tofu between layers of toweling and weighing it down.

Perishable tofu can be frozen, and I think it improves the texture by creating air pockets that absorb more flavor from marinades or seasonings. You can freeze the whole package and then thaw it in the refrigerator. It will still need to be pressed before use.

Tofu is high in protein, can be a good source of calcium, and unlike cheese, it doesn’t contain saturated fat, making it a healthy choice for your diet.

I have some favorite recipes using tofu that include lasagna, veggie scrambles, and baked tofu cubes. If you’re ready to give it a try, you can find a recipe for “Crispy Baked Tofu” on my blog at www.whatscookingcgh.com.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.