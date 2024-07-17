Baseball: 2019 Rock Falls grad Jay Schueler signs with Toronto Blue Jays

Jay Schueler, a 2019 Rock Falls High School grad, signed a free-agent contract with MLB's Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, July 17, 2024. (Photo provided by Southeastern University)

Jay Schueler, a 2019 Rock Falls grad, signed a contract as a free agent with the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday after he went undrafted. Schueler attended Parkland College for three years (including a COVID year) before heading to Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla.

He had been playing with the Okotoks Dawgs, a summer collegiate baseball team in Alberta, Canada.

The 6-foot-3, right-handed pitcher appeared in nine games as a reliever his junior season and finished with a 2.35 ERA. He struck out 15 in 7 2/3 innings pitched, holding batters to a .179 average.

Schueler helped Rock Falls to a 34-2 record his senior year and was the Big Northern Conference MVP and a first-team selection.

His dad, Joseph, played college and semi-professional baseball.